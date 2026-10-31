Buying An Automatic On A Budget? 6 Reliable Pre-Owned Cars Under Rs 6 Lakh: Grand i10, Brio, Swift & More

An automatic car can make daily travel easier when you spend a lot of time in traffic. You do not have to keep pressing the clutch or changing gears at every signal. However, buying a used automatic needs care because gearbox repairs can be expensive.

With Rs. 6 lakh to spend, you can choose from older hatchbacks and compact sedans. Some have conventional automatic gearboxes, others use CVTs, while more affordable options come with AMTs. Each feels different to drive, so it helps to know what you are buying before making a decision.

1. Hyundai Grand i10

Used Price: Rs. 3.80 lakh to Rs. 5.40 lakh

Model Years: 2016-2019

Variants to Consider: Selected Sportz AT and Asta AT variants

If most of your driving happens in the city, the Hyundai Grand i10 is worth considering. Its 1.2-litre petrol engine and four-speed automatic gearbox make slow-moving traffic easier to deal with, while the light steering helps when driving through narrow lanes or parking in tight spaces. The cabin is comfortable enough for everyday use, and some variants also get rear AC vents.

The main drawback is fuel economy, which can take a hit in heavy traffic. Before buying one, check how well it has been maintained, how smoothly the gearbox works and if the AC cools properly. With older cars, a well-maintained model is usually a safer bet than one with more features but a poor service history.

Key Features:

1.2-litre petrol engine

Four-speed automatic gearbox

Light steering for city driving

Rear AC vents on selected variants

Wide service network

What to check before buying: Check if the car moves smoothly in Drive and Reverse. Look for sudden jerks, delays, oil leaks and unusual noises. Test the AC and get the gearbox inspected by a mechanic.

Who should buy it: Buyers who drive mainly in the city and want an automatic that feels smooth in traffic.

2. Honda Brio

Used Price: Rs. 3.50 lakh to Rs. 4.80 lakh

Model Years: 2016-2018

Variants to Consider: VX AT

The Honda Brio is a small hatchback that is easy to drive through narrow streets and park in tight spaces. Its 1.2-litre petrol engine is paired with a five-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox in the VX AT variant, which is much better and more reliable than AMTs. Its large windows also give the driver a good view of the road.

Honda has discontinued the Brio in India, and its rear seat and boot are smaller than those of many newer hatchbacks. It can still work well for a single person or a couple, but families should check the space before buying. Make sure replacement parts are available for any repairs the car may need.

Key Features:

1.2-litre petrol engine

Five-speed automatic gearbox

Compact size for city use

Good outward visibility

Easy to park

What to check before buying: Check for jerks or delays when changing gears. Inspect the glass tailgate for damage and water leaks. Test the AC, check the suspension and ask a Honda service centre about parts availability.

Who should buy it: Buyers who want a small automatic for city driving and do not need much boot or rear-seat space.

3. Maruti Suzuki Swift

Used Price: Rs. 4.40 lakh to Rs. 5.90 lakh

Model Years: 2018-2021

Variants to Consider: VXi AGS or ZXi AGS

The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is a popular option for daily commuting. Its 1.2-litre petrol engine comes with a five-speed AMT gearbox in the automatic variants. You do not need to operate a clutch pedal, and the car is compact enough to squeeze into tight spaces. Maruti's wide service network also makes regular maintenance easier.

An AMT does not change gears as smoothly as a conventional automatic. You may feel a small pause or a slight jerk when the car shifts gears. This is normal to some extent, but strong jerks or hesitation need attention. Used Swifts can also hold their value well, so compare the price with the car's age, kilometres and condition.

Key Features:

1.2-litre petrol engine

Five-speed AMT gearbox

Compact body

Wide service network

Good resale demand

What to check before buying: Drive in slow traffic and check for strong jerks or delays between gears. Ask a mechanic to inspect the clutch and gearbox system, and check the service records for past repairs.

Who should buy it: Buyers who want a popular hatchback that is easy to maintain and are comfortable with the way an AMT changes gears.

4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Used Price: Rs. 4.50 lakh to Rs. 5.95 lakh

Model Years: 2016-2019

Variants to Consider: Delta CVT or Zeta CVT, subject to availability

The older Maruti Suzuki Baleno is worth considering if you need more space than a small hatchback can offer. Selected petrol variants from this period came with a CVT automatic and a 1.2-litre petrol engine. A CVT changes the way power is delivered without the usual gear changes, making acceleration smooth in city traffic. The Baleno also has good rear-seat space and a useful boot.

Check the exact model and gearbox before buying because not every automatic Baleno has a CVT. Some newer versions use an AMT instead. The engine may sound louder when you accelerate hard, which is common with CVTs. A clear service history is important, and any unusual noise or shaking from the gearbox should be checked before you buy.

Key Features:

1.2-litre petrol engine on CVT variants

Smooth CVT automatic gearbox

Good rear-seat space

Useful boot space

Wide Maruti Suzuki service network

What to check before buying: Confirm that the car has a CVT and check its service records. During the test drive, look for shaking, whining noises or delays when accelerating. Have a mechanic inspect the gearbox before finalising the deal.

Who should buy it: Small families who want more space and smooth acceleration in city traffic.

5. Honda Amaze

Used Price: Rs. 4.20 lakh to Rs. 5.85 lakh

Model Years: 2016-2019

Variants to Consider: S CVT or V CVT petrol, depending on generation

The Honda Amaze is a good option if you prefer a sedan over a hatchback. Its petrol automatic versions from this period use a CVT gearbox, which makes driving in slow traffic less tiring. The large boot is useful for shopping bags, office luggage and family trips.

The Amaze was sold in different generations during these years, so features can vary. Do not assume every version has paddle shifters or the same equipment. Check the car's service history and gearbox condition carefully. A well-maintained car is a better choice than a newer one with signs of poor care.

Key Features:

1.2-litre petrol engine on petrol CVT versions

CVT automatic gearbox

Four-door sedan body

Large boot

Useful for small families

What to check before buying: Confirm the gearbox from the car's documents. Check for jerks, unusual noises or delays while driving. Inspect the front bumper and underside for scrapes, and listen for suspension noises over potholes.

Who should buy it: Buyers who want a city-friendly automatic sedan with enough boot space for family use.

6. Tata Tiago

Used Price: Rs. 3.80 lakh to Rs. 5.60 lakh

Model Years: 2019-2022

Variants to Consider: Selected XTA, XZA and XZA+ AMT variants

The Tata Tiago is worth considering if you want a relatively newer and safer 4-star-rated hatchback under Rs. 6 lakh. Selected petrol variants use a five-speed AMT gearbox with a 1.2-litre engine. Its compact size makes city driving easier, and some variants have features such as a touchscreen, steering-mounted controls and a reversing camera.

Like the Swift, the Tiago's AMT may pause between gear changes. Some drivers get used to this quickly, while others may prefer a smoother CVT or conventional automatic. Check how the car moves away from a stop, reverses and climbs a slope. A newer model year is useful, but the car's condition and service history matter more.

Key Features:

1.2-litre petrol engine

Five-speed AMT on selected variants

Compact hatchback body

Touchscreen on selected variants

Useful everyday features

What to check before buying: Drive the car in slow traffic and on an incline. Check for strong jerks, warning lights and excessive engine vibration. Test the AC and have a mechanic inspect the clutch, gearbox and service records.

Who should buy it: Buyers who want a newer used hatchback and are comfortable with an AMT gearbox.

3 Things to Check Before Buying a Used Automatic

Before you make a decision, check the gearbox, service history and how the car drives in slow-moving traffic to avoid costly repairs later.

1. Know Which Gearbox the Car Has

A conventional automatic, like the one in the older Grand i10 and Brio, generally feels smooth at low speeds. A CVT, found in the relevant Baleno and Amaze variants, also gives smooth acceleration. An AMT, used in the Swift and Tiago, automates a manual gearbox and may pause between shifts.

If smooth driving in traffic is your main concern, start with a conventional automatic or CVT. If you want an affordable option and do not mind some shift pauses, an AMT may suit you.

2. Get the Gearbox Checked

A used automatic may look fine but still have gearbox problems. Check the service records and ask about earlier repairs. During the test drive, look for strong jerks, delays when selecting Drive or Reverse, unusual noises and warning lights.

AMTs may need clutch or actuator repairs as they age. CVTs and conventional automatics also need proper maintenance. Get the car inspected by a mechanic before paying a deposit.

3. Test-Drive It in Traffic

Do not test the car only on an empty road. Drive it in slow traffic, stop a few times, reverse and try a slope if possible. Check how smoothly it moves away from a stop and changes gears.

Test the AC while parked and while driving. If the car starts jerking or behaving differently as it warms up, get it checked before buying.

Which Used Automatic Should You Buy Under Rs. 6 Lakh?

The Hyundai Grand i10 and Honda Brio are worth considering if you prefer a conventional automatic. The Grand i10 is a practical option for regular city use, while the Brio suits buyers who want a smaller car.

The Baleno and Amaze are worth a look if you prefer a CVT, with the Amaze offering the extra boot space of a sedan. The Swift and Tiago suit buyers who want an affordable AMT hatchback and can accept some pause between gear changes.

Whichever car you choose, check its service history, take a proper test drive and get the gearbox inspected. Keep some money aside for servicing and repairs, and buy the car in the best condition you can find within your budget.