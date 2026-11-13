BYD Denza D9 Electric MPV Launched At Rs 90 Lakh In India
- Features a 115.07kWh battery pack with a claimed WLTC range of 608km
- Available in a 2+2+3 seven-seat configuration
- Produces 462.2bhp and 365Nm of peak torque
BYD Denza, a Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, has expanded its global presence with the launch of two models in the Indian market: the Denza D9 and the Denza Z9 GT Shooting Brake. The Denza D9 has been launched at Rs 90 Lakh (ex-showroom). It competes with the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM in the luxury MPV segment.
Denza D9: Dimensions
|Dimensions
|Measurements
|Length
|5,250mm
|Width
|1,960mm
|Height
|1,900mm
|Wheelbase
|3,110mm
|Kerb weight
|2,915kg
The Denza D9 measures 5,250mm in length, 1,960mm in width and 1,900mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 3,110mm and a minimum turning radius of 5.85 metres. The MPV gets a 2+2+3 seating configuration, with captain seats in the second row. The Denza D9 is the largest of the three in terms of length, width and wheelbase, measuring 5,250mm in length, 1,960mm in width and 3,110mm in wheelbase. However, at 1,900mm, it is shorter in height than both the Toyota Vellfire (1,950mm) and Lexus LM (1,940mm).
Denza D9: Powertrain
|Specification
|DENZA D9
|Battery type
|BYD Blade LFP (2nd Generation)
|Battery capacity
|115.07kWh
|Motor type
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
|Motor configuration
|Single front-mounted motor
|Maximum power
|462.2bhp
|Maximum torque
|365Nm
|Drivetrain
|Front-wheel drive (FWD)
|0-100kmph
|8.5 seconds
|WLTC range
|608km
|AC charging capacity
|11kW (3-phase)
|DC charging
|10-97% in 9 minutes (claimed)
The MPV is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor mounted at the front. The motor produces a maximum power output of 340kW and 365Nm of torque, with power sent to the front wheels.
The electric motor draws power from a 115.07kWh second-generation BYD Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. The D9 has a claimed driving range of 608km under the WLTC cycle. It can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds.
The battery supports AC charging at up to 11kW through a three-phase connection. It also supports DC charging in 9 minutes for a 10-97 percent charge.
Denza D9: Features And Equipment
The Denza D9 gets a 15.6-inch floating central touchscreen and a 10.25-inch full-LCD instrument cluster. Other equipment includes second-row armrest screens, a Devialet 16-speaker audio system, a three-zone automatic climate control system and a refrigerator.
The second-row seats feature 10-way power adjustment, 10-point massage, heating, ventilation, memory functions and power-adjustable leg rests. The front seats also get power adjustment, ventilation, heating, massage and memory functions.
Additional equipment includes a 1.1-square-metre panoramic glass roof with a sunshade, multi-colour ambient lighting, 50W wireless charging at four positions, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and six USB ports.
Denza D9: Safety Features
Safety equipment includes nine airbags, including full-length side curtain airbags and a front centre airbag. The MPV also gets a high-strength safety body structure and DiSus-C intelligent damping suspension.
Its driver assistance systems include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, rear cross-traffic braking, emergency lane-keeping assist and traffic sign recognition.
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