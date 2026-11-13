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BYD Denza Z9 GT Launched In India At Rs 1.57 Crore

Jafar Rizvi
last published date : 13 November 2026, 14:02 IST
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BYD Denza Z9 GT Launched In India At Rs 1.57 Crore
Highlights
  • The Denza Z9 GT arrives in India as a fully imported CBU
  • Its three-motor setup produces 1,140 bhp and 1,210 Nm
  • 0-100 kmph is said to be done in 2.7s

BYD has brought its luxury electric brand Denza to India, and the Z9 GT is easily the more attention-grabbing of its two offerings. Launched alongside the D9 luxury MPV, the Z9 GT is priced at Rs 1.57 Crore (ex-showroom) and arrives as a fully imported CBU. It is a four-door Shooting Brake, a body style that combines the front end of a sedan with a long, sloping roofline and a hatchback-style rear. It also happens to be the only car of its kind currently on sale in India.

Denza Z9 GT: Powertrain

The Z9 GT's performance is just as striking as its cabin. It uses three electric motors – one at the front and two at the rear – producing a combined 1,140 bhp and 1,210 Nm of torque. The front motor makes 308 bhp, while each of the two rear motors produces 416 bhp.

Denza Z9 GT

That is enough to take the electric Shooting Brake from 0-100 kmph in a claimed 2.7 seconds, with a top speed of 269 kmph.

The GT gets a 122.49 kWh battery pack, which is claimed to return up to 598 km on the WLTP cycle.

Denza Z9 GT: Exterior

Denza Z9 GT 8

The Z9 GT has a low-slung front profile, flowing bodywork and a wide rear section. Up front, the sculpted fascia gets active air-cooling vents integrated into the bumper, along with radar and parking sensors.

Denza Z9 GT 7

The profile is defined by smooth surfaces, pronounced shoulders and large alloy wheels. It also gets illuminated side skirts that project a welcome light onto the ground.

Denza Z9 GT 6

At the rear, the design gets even more interesting. The hourglass-shaped tail-lights sit below a single-piece suspended spoiler above the rear glass, while a retractable rear wing adds to its sporty look. The wing works alongside the car's air suspension, which can lower the ride height while driving to improve aerodynamic efficiency and driving dynamics.

Denza Z9 GT: Interior

Denza Z9 GT 3

As for the interior, the Z9 GT has no shortage of screens. The dashboard gets a 17.3-inch central touchscreen, flanked by a 13.2-inch digital driver's display and another 13.2-inch screen for the front passenger. There's also a 50-inch augmented-reality head-up display.

Denza Z9 GT 4

The cabin gets a flat floor, made possible by the cell-to-body construction of its e3 platform. Both front seats get eight-way electric adjustment, heating, ventilation and 10-point massage functions. The driver's seat also gets active side bolsters that inflate to provide additional support through corners.

Denza Z9 GT 1

Rear passengers haven't been left out either. Their seats get heating, ventilation and massage functions, along with extended leg rests. Other equipment includes a refrigerated storage compartment and a panoramic glass roof with an electric sunshade.

Denza Z9 GT 5

There are two 50W wireless charging pads up front, along with another 50W unit for rear passengers. The audio system is a 20-speaker Devialet setup rated at 1150W, with Dolby Atmos support.

# BYD Denza Z9 GT# Denza Z9 GT# BYD India# BYD Denza# Z9 GT# Denza# Denza India# Denza D9# BYD Denza Z9 GT price# Denza Z9 GT price# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Cover Story
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