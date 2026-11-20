BYD India Crosses 20,000 Sales; Adds 10,000 Customers In The Last Year Alone
- BYD India took nearly four years to reach its first 10,000 sales
- The Atto 3 has crossed 9,000 deliveries, while the Sealion 7 has topped 5,000
- BYD India now has 51 showrooms across 40 cities
BYD India has announced that it has delivered over 20,000 electric vehicles in the country since its arrival. Considering deliveries of its first model, the BYD E6, began in January 2022, the cumulative figure may not seem particularly significant. However, what's impressive is that nearly 10,000 of those EVs were sold in the last year alone. It must be noted that the company's first model was exclusively sold for the fleet segment, and the first EV from private buyers was the Atto 3, which was launched in November 2022.
Since then, BYD India has expanded its portfolio with the Seal, Sealion 7 and eMax 7, which replaced the E6 and was also offered to private buyers. It took the brand nearly four years to cross its first 10,000-unit sales milestone in September 2025. However, the fact that it was able to double its sales in just over a year indicates growing customer confidence in BYD's electric passenger vehicle.
Also Read: BYD Sealion 7 Gets More Affordable Dynamic Variant; Launched At Rs. 41.90 Lakh
Alongside its product expansion, BYD India has also grown its retail network to 51 showrooms across 40 cities, strengthening its sales and after-sales reach across the country.
Commenting on the milestone, Shrirang Joshi, VP and National Sales Head, BYD India, said, “We are grateful to our customers for the trust they have placed in BYD and for being part of our journey in India. Reaching 20,000 customer deliveries is an important milestone and reflects the growing acceptance of our products and technology. The ATTO 3 has surpassed 9,000 deliveries, while the SEALION 7 has crossed 5,000 customer deliveries, highlighting the strong response to our electric vehicle portfolio. As we look ahead, our vision is to reach more customers, strengthen our dealership network and ownership experience, and make advanced and sustainable mobility accessible to a wider audience across India.”
Also Read: BYD Denza Z9 GT Launched In India At Rs 1.57 Crore
In BYD India’s current portfolio, the Sealion 7 is the brand's premium electric SUV, with the Performance variant capable of doing a 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.5 seconds. The Atto 3 offers an ARAI-certified range of up to 521 km, while the Seal has a claimed NEDC range of up to 650 km and a 0-100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds in its Performance variant. The eMax 7, meanwhile, caters to larger families with six- and seven-seater configurations and a claimed NEDC range of up to 530 km.
Also Read: BYD Denza D9 Electric MPV Launched At Rs 90 Lakh In India
Further expanding its presence in India, BYD recently introduced its luxury car brand Denza in the country. Under the Denza brand, the company launched two new all-electric models, the Denza Z9 GT, a shooting brake, and the Denza D9 luxury MPV. While the former is priced at Rs. 1.57 crore, the latter has been launched at Rs. 90 lakh (both ex-showroom, India).
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