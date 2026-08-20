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BYD Sealion 7 Gets More Affordable Dynamic Variant; Launched At Rs. 41.90 Lakh

Seshan Vijayraghvan
Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 min read
Aug 20, 2026, 04:43 PM
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BYD Sealion 7 Gets More Affordable Dynamic Variant; Launched At Rs. 41.90 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • The Sealion 7 Dynamic is Rs. 8 lakh cheaper than the Premium variant
  • The BYD Sealion 7 Dynamic packs a 71.8 kWh batter offering 520 km range
  • The Sealion 7 Dynamic trim makes 228 bhp and 380 Nm torque, and goes for 0-100 kmph in 7.3 sec

BYD India has announced the introduction of a new entry-level variant of the Sealion 7 electric SUV. Launched at an introductory price of Rs. 41.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Sealion 7 Dynamics variant will come with a new 71.8 kWh battery, offering a more modest range of 520 km. The existing Premium and Performance variants continue to feature the 82.56 kWh battery with 567 km and 542 km range, respectively. This makes the new Dynamic variants Rs. 8 lakh cheaper than the Premium variant. So, what do you lose? Let’s find out.

Also Read: BYD Cars Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 1 Lakh

BYD Sealion 7 First Annivesary Edition 2

This makes the new Dynamic variants Rs. 8 lakh cheaper than the Premium variant


Firstly, the Sealion 7 Dynamic trim will be offered in all four colours – Atlantis Grey, Cosmos Black, Aurora White and Shark Grey. Here you also get BYD’s signature features - Intelligent Torque Adaptation Control, a panoramic glass roof, and the rotating touchscreen infotainment system. Almost every safety feature too has been retained, and except for the driver attention warning and head-up display, all Level 2 ADAS functions too are available, including the 360-degree cameras.

BYD Sealion 7 First Annivesary Edition 3

The panoramic glass roof, and the rotating touchscreen infotainment system have been retained


Convenience-wise, the Dynamic variant misses out on the powered tailgate, while the ORVMs miss out on the auto-tilt and memory function. The Genuine leather used on the steering wheel and seats too has been replaced by synthetic leather; furthermore, the driver seat electric lumbar support, leg extender and memory functions too have been removed. Rest all features are more or less retained.


Like the Premium trim, the Dynamic variant too comes with a single motor setup attached to the rear axle. The motor produces 228 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. With the new setup, the Sealion 7 Dynamic trim can do 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds.

# BYD Sealion 7# BYD India# Sealion 7 Dynamic Variant# BYD Sealion 7 Price# BYD Sealion 7 Dynamic# Electric Vehicle# SUV# Family# Cars# Cover Story# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Auto Industry

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