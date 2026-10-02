BYD's Denza D9 MPV, Z9 GT Shooting Brake India Debut In November 2026
- BYD Denza D9 MPV to rival Toyota's Vellfire and Lexus LM.
- Denza Z9 GT is an electric shooting brake with over 1,000 bhp.
- Separate Denza outlets to retail pricey new EVs.
BYD is bringing the fireworks this Diwali – its luxury division ‘Denza’ has announced its India entry is imminent, and car&bike can now confirm the first Denza models for India will arrive in November 2026. Denza will land here with two strikingly different products to begin with – the imposing D9 MPV and the swoopy Z9 GT shooting brake. Both are expected to be launched in all-electric form – even though both are also offered with BYD's DM-i plug-in hybrid powertrains overseas – and as fully built-up (FBU) models, sold through standalone Denza outlets, and not from existing BYD showrooms.
Also Read: BYD Sealion 7 Gets More Affordable Dynamic Variant; Launched At Rs. 41.90 Lakh
What is Denza?
That BYD is a leader in electric vehicles worldwide is a well-known fact. However, the tech advancements BYD continually makes inevitably pushes up prices of flagship models with the latest in battery and in-vehicle technology. To diversify its portfolio, BYD has also spun off multiple sub-brands under which it can sell its more luxurious models.
The easiest way to understand what Denza (Tengshi Auto in its home market of China) is to BYD is to look at what Lexus is to Toyota. Just like the Japanese carmaker has Lexus as its luxury sub-brand and Century as its ultra-luxury marque, BYD has Denza as its luxury car brand and Yangwang as its top-of-the-line, super-luxury brand.
Denza D9: Highlights
Arguably the better fit for India among the two products headed here first, the Denza D9 is a luxurious, three-row MPV that is set to take on the Toyota Vellfire and the Lexus LM. The D9 is more than 5.2 metres long, with a wheelbase longer than 3,100 mm, making it substantially longer than both the Toyota as well as the Lexus.
Fitted with a 115 kWh LFP Blade battery, the Denza D9 has a range of up to 800 kilometres on China's test cycle. In its home market, it is available in single- and dual-motor forms, with power output of up to 550 bhp. Top speed is capped at 180 kmph. In China, the D9 is also compatible with 1500 kW ‘Flash’ charging.
The D9 promises to spoil occupants silly with its exhaustive equipment list. Aside from the three screens on the dashboard, it can also be specced with a roof-mounted screen, as well as displays in the doors to control individual seat functions. All three rows of seats are powered as well as ventilated, with the two front rows also featuring massage functions. The D9 also comes with 9 airbags and a laundry list of advanced driver assistance functions. Expect prices for the D9 to start at under Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom).
Also Read: BYD Cars Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 1 Lakh
Denza Z9 GT: Highlights
The Z9 GT is a halo car for Denza; a clear sign of the brand's desire to go global and find acceptance in more mature markets, such as Europe. The Z9 GT is a full-blown shooting brake that wants to blow the competition away with searing performance.
It's long, at over 5.1 metres, and also has a long wheelbase (3,125 mm). The cabin has room for five passengers, and 495 litres of boot space, in addition to a frunk. The focus remains firmly on dynamic capabilities – the all-electric Z9 GT has three electric motors (1 at the front, 2 at the rear), developing a combined 1,140 bhp and 1,210 Nm of peak torque. Thanks to those staggering numbers, the Z9 GT can do 0-100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds, and hit a top speed of 269 kmph.
It has a 122 kWh cell-to-body LFP battery, which can accept up to 1500 kW of ‘Flash’ charging in China, and up to 11 kW of AC charging. Range is rated at up to 600 kilometres on the WLTP cycle. Expect the Z9 GT to cost somewhere between Rs 1.50 crore to 2 crore (ex-showroom).
The closest rival to the Z9 GT in India will be the Porsche Taycan.
With the automotive universe on the cusp of a once-in-a-lifetime transformation, Amaan believes that the present is the most exciting of times for a motoring enthusiast. Having spent nearly a decade covering the auto sector for several leading publications including BBC TopGear and Firstpost, he is now deeply invested into the electric vehicle space, as the learnings to be made are immense. Amaan also enjoys sport nearly as much as he enjoys cars, bikes, and hopes to be at the Isle of Man TT someday.Read all latest news and reviews from Amaan Ahmed →
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