BYD's Denza D9 MPV, Z9 GT Shooting Brake India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?
- The D9 is a three-row luxury MPV expected to be priced below Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom)
- Z9 GT gets three electric motors producing 1,140 bhp and 1,210 Nm
- Prices for both models will be announced tomorrow
BYD is all set to introduce its luxury brand Denza to India, and it is entering the market with two models, the D9 MPV and Z9 GT. Both have already been spotted in India, with the D9 seen being unloaded from a trailer and the Z9 GT caught out on the road. Here's what to expect from the two Denza models ahead of its launch tomorrow.
Also Read: BYD's Luxury MPV Denza D9 Spied In India Ahead Of November 13 Launch
Denza D9
The D9 will go up against the likes of the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM. It is a three-row MPV measuring over 5 metres in length. Globally, the D9 is available in fully electric and plug-in hybrid versions. In China, the electric version gets a 115 kWh LFP Blade battery and offers a claimed range of up to 800 km on the Chinese test cycle. Buyers there can choose between single- and dual-motor configurations, with outputs of up to 550 bhp. The top speed is capped at 180 kmph.
As with what you would expect from a luxury MPV, the D9's cabin is where things get particularly interesting. It can be equipped with as many as three screens across the dashboard, along with a roof-mounted entertainment display and additional screens in the doors to operate individual seat functions. All three rows get powered and ventilated seats, while the front and middle rows also offer massage functions.
There is a long list of other equipment, too, including Level 2+ ADAS, nine airbags and a host of other features. In China, the D9 also supports BYD's 1,500 kW Flash charging technology. Whether all these features make it to the India-spec model remains to be seen. We expect prices to start below Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom).
Also Read: Denza Z9 GT Spied In India Ahead Of Debut
Denza Z9 GT
The Z9 GT is a very different proposition. This is a sleek, five-door shooting brake that will sit in the same broad luxury EV space as the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT. It measures over 5.1 metres in length and has a long 3,125mm wheelbase. The cabin seats five, while luggage capacity stands at 495 litres, with additional storage in the frunk.
But the numbers that really grab attention are under the skin. The all-electric Z9 GT gets three motors – one at the front and two at the rear – producing a combined 1,140 bhp and 1,210 Nm of torque. That is enough to take it from 0-100 kmph in a claimed 2.7 seconds, while its top speed stands at 269 kmph.
Power comes from a 122kWh cell-to-body LFP battery. The Z9 GT supports up to 1,500 kW Flash charging in China, along with 11kW AC charging. Its claimed range is up to 600 km on the WLTP cycle. The Z9 GT is expected to be priced between Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom).
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