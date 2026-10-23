BYD’s Denza Luxury Brand To Make India Debut On November 13

BYD has officially announced a date for the debut of the Denza luxury brand in India: November 13. Originally founded as a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz Group in the 2010s, Denza now operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of BYD, offering a range of all-electric and plug-in hybrid models both in the Chinese domestic market as well as markets across Asia, Europe and South America.



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Denza is expected to showcase multiple models at its India debut, with two big showcases being the full-size D9 MPV and the sleek 1000 bhp Z9 GT shooting brake.



The D9 is essentially Denza’s answer to models such as the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM, featuring three rows of seating and measuring over 5 metres in length. Offered in all-electric and PHEV guise depending on the market, the D9 is offered with a long list of kit including up to three screens on the dashboard, powered and ventilated seats across all rows, massaging front and middle row seats, Level 2+ ADAS tech and much more.



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In PHEV guise, the D9 features a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with twin electric motors and a 58.5 kWh battery offering over 900 km of range, while in all-electric spec it features a single-motor or dual-motor layout and a large 115 kWh LFP Blade battery giving the MPV around 800 km of range.



The Z9 GT, meanwhile, sits on the opposite end of the spectrum as a sleek five-door shooting brake that could be considered a rival to the likes of the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT. The Z9 too is a sizeable vehicle measuring over 5 meters in length and coming with either all-electric of plug-in hybrid powertrain options. The former features a tri-motor set-up pushing out 1,140 bhp and 1,210 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 122 kWh battery, giving the EV about 600 km of range.



Both models are also likely to go on sale in India as well in all-electric guise.