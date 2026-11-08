BYD's Luxury MPV Denza D9 Spied In India Ahead Of November 13 Launch

A few days after the 1,140 bhp Z9 GT shooting brake was spotted, BYD's new luxury MPV, the Denza D9, has been spied fully undisguised ahead of its launch on November 13. The D9, in a new video posted online, is being offloaded from a cargo truck, and is seen devoid of any sort of camouflage. The D9 is set to be launched alongside the Z9 GT later this week, heralding the start of Denza's journey in India, and sling-shotting BYD India into a new segment altogether.

Also Read: Denza Z9 GT Spied In India

Denza D9 Highlights

The Denza D9 is a luxurious, three-row MPV that is set to take on the Toyota Vellfire and the Lexus LM. The D9 is more than 5.2 metres long, with a wheelbase longer than 3,100 mm, making it substantially longer than both the Toyota as well as the Lexus.

Fitted with a 115 kWh LFP Blade battery, the Denza D9 has a range of up to 800 kilometres on China's test cycle. In its home market, it is available in single- and dual-motor forms, with power output of up to 550 bhp. Top speed is capped at 180 kmph. In China, the D9 is also compatible with 1500 kW ‘Flash’ charging.

The D9 promises to spoil occupants silly with its exhaustive equipment list. Aside from the three screens on the dashboard, it can also be specced with a roof-mounted screen, as well as displays in the doors to control individual seat functions.

All three rows of seats are powered as well as ventilated, with the two front rows also featuring massage functions. The D9 also comes with 9 airbags and a laundry list of advanced driver assistance functions. Expect prices for the D9 to start at under Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom).

Spyshot source: Aryamane Dhanraj