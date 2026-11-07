Car Cybersecurity In India: Can Connected Cars Be Hacked?

A mid-size family SUV running on Indian roads today is an intricate computer network on wheels. It packs between 50 and 100 individual Electronic Control Units (ECUs), thousands of metres of Controller Area Network (CAN) wiring and millions of lines of software code. These cellular modems keep the vehicle in constant contact with manufacturer cloud servers, allowing drivers to start the engine, cool the cabin, track GPS coordinates and unlock the doors directly from an app on their smartphone.

At the same time, they have the same vulnerabilities as laptops, smartphones, and connected home gadgets. From sophisticated physical wiretapping to telematics application breaches and diagnostic port key cloning, automotive cybersecurity has become an urgent, real-world challenge on Indian streets.



How Hackers Target Modern Vehicles







A vehicle cannot be breached through thin air without an entry point. A hack takes place when one looks at the car’s primary interfaces, through which external signals communicate with the car's internal brain.



Companion Apps And Telematics Cloud APIs







Most connected features like Hyundai Bluelink, Tata iRA, Mahindra AdrenoX, Suzuki Connect and MG i-SMART share an internet connection between the car's Telematics Control Unit (TCU) and the manufacturer's central cloud infrastructure. When you tap a button on your smartphone to unlock your car, your phone communicates with a cloud server, which then sends an encrypted cellular command back to the car.



The weakest link in this chain is not the car itself; it is often the Application Programming Interface (API) that reaches out to the cloud server. If an automaker's web API has poor object-level authorisation, a malicious actor can send signals to the server with a target car's Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Attackers have shown that it's very easy to track a vehicle's real-time location, unlock the doors, sound the horn and access personal owner telemetry with this method.



Controller Area Network (CAN) Bus Injection







Inside every modern vehicle, there’s a high-speed communication backbone known as the CAN bus. Think of it as the car's internal local area network, which carries diagnostic messages between the engine, transmission, brakes, door locks and lighting clusters.

Historically, the CAN bus was built under the assumption that any device physically wired into the car was trusted. But CAN injection can exploit this blind trust. Because modern headlamps and front bumper sensors (such as radar and parking sensors) are directly connected to the car's CAN network, thieves can access the wiring harness by peeling back a wheel arch or unclipping a headlight.



By attaching an inexpensive microcontroller to the exposed wires, the attacker can then inject forged CAN messages directly into the network. This module floods the car's central gateway with fake "key verified" packets, letting the doors unlock and turning off the engine immobiliser in less than two minutes.



Relay Attacks On Keyless Entry Systems







When your car is parked in your driveway, and your smart key is sitting inside your home near the front door, the key keeps broadcasting a low-frequency beacon. In a relay attack, two thieves work together using radio transceivers. One stands near your home's exterior wall to capture the faint signal from your key and forward it to an accomplice standing next to the vehicle. The car detects the amplified signal, assumes the key is right next to the driver's door, and unlocks itself immediately.



OBD-II Diagnostic Port Exploitation





Located under the driver's dashboard is the On-Board Diagnostics (OBD-II) port, which service technicians use to check for error codes or flash software updates.

In India, this port is one of the most commonly attacked elements for high-tech vehicle theft. Thieves across urban centres break a small quarter-glass window, reach inside to pop the bonnet and connect portable key-programming tablets directly to the OBD-II socket. By using software, they clean out the vehicle's electronic immobiliser memory and generate a blank, unassigned key fob on the spot. With a working electronic key and a cheap GPS jammer to turn off the factory telematics SIM, the thieves can drive away in under three minutes.



Separating Fact From Hollywood Fiction



Public perception of car hacking is heavily skewed by cinematic thrillers where an attacker sits behind a laptop, takes remote control of a moving vehicle's steering wheel, and cuts the brakes at highway speeds. Theoretically, it was possible earlier, but modern automotive engineering has made this much harder.



The Central Gateway Firewall



Modern connected vehicles sold in India have a physical and logical separation between convenience networks and safety-critical networks. The infotainment screen, Bluetooth receiver and telematics eSIM work on a lower-priority entertainment domain.

But the steering rack, electronic stability control and engine control unit work on an isolated, safety-critical powertrain domain. Between these two worlds sits a secure Central Gateway module. It inspects every data packet passing through and immediately blocks any unauthorised message attempting to jump from the entertainment domain into steering or braking control.



Theft And Surveillance



The genuine cyber threat facing Indian motorists is asset theft, digital surveillance and unauthorised entry. Organised theft syndicates in major hubs have largely discarded crowbars and bent wires. Also, police seizures often uncover handheld software hacking modules, frequency scanners, signal decoders and cellular jammers.



India's AIS-189 And AIS-190 Standards to Protect Vehicles



India's automotive regulatory bodies have taken some essential measures to prevent connected vehicles from becoming soft targets. Led by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the government has introduced domestic standards that align with global United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) frameworks.



AIS-189: Mandating Cybersecurity By Design



AIS-189 is India's equivalent of UN Regulation No. 155, which offers the compulsory Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) certification for all automotive manufacturers.



Before a new connected vehicle receives type approval for commercial sale in India, the manufacturer must prove:



Hardware Security Modules (HSM): Critical electronic control units must have dedicated silicon-level security hardware to protect cryptographic keys and ensure untampered firmware execution.

Critical electronic control units must have dedicated silicon-level security hardware to protect cryptographic keys and ensure untampered firmware execution. Secure Onboard Communication (SecOC): Every critical command moving to and fro through the internal CAN or Automotive Ethernet network must have a cryptographic Message Authentication Code (MAC) and freshness counter that blocks out spoofing or packet injection.

Every critical command moving to and fro through the internal CAN or Automotive Ethernet network must have a cryptographic Message Authentication Code (MAC) and freshness counter that blocks out spoofing or packet injection. Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA): OEMs must carry out documented risk assessments on every sensor, antenna and wiring loom, and finalise that potential attack vectors are neutralised before a vehicle is given the green light for mass production.



Note: These fall under Rule 125-T and Rule 125-U, which are being implemented in phases at the moment.



AIS-190: Secure Software Updates (SUMS)



Alongside cybersecurity management, India is introducing the AIS-190 as well. This standard governs the Software Update Management Systems (SUMS), ensuring that Over-The-Air (OTA) updates sent to an electric or connected car cannot be intercepted, modified or weaponised by bad actors. Software packages must always be cryptographically signed by the automaker's private servers, and only the vehicle can validate those digital signatures.



How Can Indian Car Owners Protect Themselves?







As a car owner, there are practical, personal steps you can also take to protect your connected vehicle from any electronic compromise:



Get a Mechanical Steering or Pedal Lock: Digital tools allow modern thieves to bypass electronic immobilisers in minutes. But an old-fashioned, heavy steel steering-wheel lock or pedal lock cannot be hacked with software. Thieves working on a tight time limit will almost always bypass a vehicle that requires noisy, physical cutting tools to remove.



Digital tools allow modern thieves to bypass electronic immobilisers in minutes. But an old-fashioned, heavy steel steering-wheel lock or pedal lock cannot be hacked with software. Thieves working on a tight time limit will almost always bypass a vehicle that requires noisy, physical cutting tools to remove. Store Key Fobs In A Faraday Pouch: If your car has passive keyless entry, keep your key fobs stored inside a signal-blocking Faraday pouch when at home. The metallic mesh lining blocks all radio signals, making it impossible for thieves outside your window to carry out a relay attack.



If your car has passive keyless entry, keep your key fobs stored inside a signal-blocking Faraday pouch when at home. The metallic mesh lining blocks all radio signals, making it impossible for thieves outside your window to carry out a relay attack. Install an OBD-II Port Lock: An aftermarket OBD port protector is a physical metal cap that has a unique key. By blocking access to the diagnostic socket, you can stop unauthorised scan tools from reprogramming your vehicle's immobiliser.



An aftermarket OBD port protector is a physical metal cap that has a unique key. By blocking access to the diagnostic socket, you can stop unauthorised scan tools from reprogramming your vehicle's immobiliser. Exercise Strict Digital Hygiene: Never leave your vehicle identification documents or key tags with factory barcodes inside the car. Secure your connected car mobile app with biometric authentication and a strong, unique password. If your smartphone is lost or compromised, change your connected vehicle account credentials immediately.

Never leave your vehicle identification documents or key tags with factory barcodes inside the car. Secure your connected car mobile app with biometric authentication and a strong, unique password. If your smartphone is lost or compromised, change your connected vehicle account credentials immediately. Avoid Unauthorised Wire-Splicing Accessories: When installing aftermarket items like dashcams, ambient lighting or audio amplifiers, get plug-and-play couplers. Cutting through important wires can leave insulation, electronic fuses and internal data buses completely vulnerable to interference.



Connected cars no doubt offer a lot of convenience, along with automated safety and intelligent navigation. But the digital attack surface is larger as well. Make sure that your vehicle software is updated regularly and back up all digital immobilisers with sensible physical deterrents. Only then can you enjoy everything about connected motoring without leaving your ownership experience at the mercy of electronic exploitation.