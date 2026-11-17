Car Leasing Vs Car Loan: Tax Benefits For Salaried Employees
- Personal car loan EMIs are paid from your post-tax salary, with no tax deduction.
- A company car lease can reduce your taxable salary through salary restructuring.
- Lease benefits depend on your employer's policy, tax rules and how you use the car.
Buying a car is a big expense, and how you pay for it can make a difference to your monthly budget. Most salaried employees either take a car loan or pay for the car through their savings. But there's another option that many people don't consider: getting a car through their employer's lease scheme.
The difference is not just about EMIs. A personal car loan does not offer tax benefits when the car is used for personal purposes. A company car lease can help you save tax because part of the car cost may be adjusted against your salary before income tax is calculated. Let's understand how both options work.
Car Leasing vs Car Loan: What's the Difference?
A car loan helps you buy and own a car by borrowing money from a bank or finance company. A car lease lets you use a car owned or hired by a leasing company for a fixed period. Your employer may offer this lease as part of your salary package.
|Feature
|Corporate Car Lease
|Personal Car Loan
|Who provides the car?
|Leasing company through your employer
|You buy the car using a bank loan
|Monthly payment
|Lease rental adjusted through your salary
|EMI paid from your take-home salary
|Tax benefit
|Can reduce taxable salary, subject to scheme rules
|No tax deduction for personal use
|Car ownership
|Usually with the leasing company during the lease
|With you, subject to the lender's hypothecation
|Maintenance and insurance
|May be included in the lease package
|You arrange and pay for them
|At the end
|Return, extend or buy the car, depending on the agreement
|Continue owning the car after repaying the loan
What Is a Corporate Car Lease?
A corporate car lease is an arrangement where your employer works with a leasing company to provide you with a car. Instead of taking a regular car loan, you pay a fixed monthly lease rental through your salary structure.
The car usually remains registered in the leasing company's name during the lease period. Your employer may allow you to use part of your Cost to Company (CTC) towards the lease rental and other eligible car expenses.
How does it save tax?
The main benefit is that the lease rental can be adjusted against your salary before tax is calculated, if your employer's scheme is structured that way.
For example, suppose your monthly lease rental is Rs. 30,000. If your employer adjusts this amount against your salary as part of the lease scheme, your taxable salary can reduce. However, the car benefit is not completely tax-free. A fixed amount is added back to your taxable salary as a car-related benefit, also called a perquisite.
Under the Income-tax Rules, 2026, the monthly taxable perquisite for a car used partly for official and partly for personal purposes, when the employer pays running and maintenance costs, is:
|Car Type
|Taxable Perquisite Per Month
|Engine up to 1.6 litres or an electric car
|Rs. 5,000
|Engine above 1.6 litres
|Rs. 7,000
|Chauffeur provided by employer
|Additional Rs. 3,000
These are the prescribed values for the relevant usage arrangement, not the actual lease rental. Different amounts apply when the car is used only for personal purposes or when you pay its running and maintenance costs yourself.
What expenses can be included?
Depending on your employer's lease policy, the package may include:
- Monthly car lease rental
- Car insurance
- Scheduled maintenance and servicing
- Driver expenses, if offered under the scheme
Not every employer includes all these expenses. Check what is covered before signing the lease agreement.
What Is a Personal Car Loan?
A personal car loan is the more familiar option. You choose a car, make a down payment and borrow the remaining amount from a bank or finance company.
You repay the loan through monthly EMIs, which include the principal amount and interest. The car is registered in your name, although the lender's hypothecation remains on the RC until the loan is fully repaid.
Does a salaried employee get tax benefits on a car loan?
No. If you buy a car for personal use, you cannot claim a tax deduction on the loan's principal or interest. Your EMIs are paid from your take-home salary, which is already taxed.
For example, if your monthly EMI is Rs. 20,000, you pay the entire amount from your post-tax income. You cannot subtract the EMI from your taxable salary while filing your income tax return.
There can be different tax treatment when a vehicle is used for business purposes, but that does not apply to a regular salaried employee buying a car for personal use.
Car Lease vs Car Loan: How Much Tax Can You Save?
The tax benefit from a car lease depends on your salary, tax slab, lease rental and employer's policy. Someone in a higher tax bracket may save more than someone paying tax at a lower rate.
Here's a simple example to understand the difference.
Imagine your employer offers a car lease with a monthly rental of Rs. 30,000. The company adjusts this amount against your salary, reducing your taxable pay by Rs. 30,000.
If the car falls under the Rs. 5,000 monthly perquisite category, that amount is added back to your taxable salary.
|Particulars
|Amount
|Monthly lease rental
|Rs. 30,000
|Reduction in salary for lease
|Rs. 30,000
|Monthly taxable car perquisite
|Rs. 5,000
|Net reduction in taxable salary
|Rs. 25,000
This means Rs. 25,000 less salary is considered for tax calculation in this simplified example. The actual tax saving depends on your applicable tax rate and salary structure.
Remember, this is not the same as getting Rs. 25,000 in cash every month. You are paying for the use of a car through your salary, and the lease also comes with ownership and exit conditions.
What Happens to the Car at the End of a Lease?
Unlike a car loan, a lease does not automatically make you the owner of the car. What happens at the end depends on the agreement between you, your employer and the leasing company.
You may have these options:
- Return the car: Hand it back to the leasing company after the agreed period.
- Extend the lease: Continue using the same car under a renewed agreement.
- Buy the car: Purchase it by paying the agreed residual or buyout amount, if the agreement allows it.
If you decide to buy the car at a lower price than its fair market value, the difference may be treated as a taxable benefit. The exact tax treatment depends on the transfer terms and applicable rules.
With a car loan, things are simpler. Once you repay the full loan and complete the hypothecation removal process, the car remains yours.
Who Should Choose a Car Lease and Who Should Take a Loan?
Both options have their advantages. The right choice depends on how long you plan to keep the car, your employer's policy and whether you value ownership.
A corporate car lease may suit you if:
- Your employer offers a car lease scheme.
- You are in a higher income tax bracket and want to reduce taxable salary.
- You prefer changing cars every few years.
- You want insurance and maintenance included in one package.
- You are comfortable with the car remaining under the leasing company's ownership during the lease.
A personal car loan may suit you if:
- Your employer does not offer a lease scheme.
- You want the car registered in your name.
- You plan to keep the car for many years.
- You want the freedom to sell or modify the car, subject to loan conditions.
- You prefer a straightforward EMI and ownership arrangement.
What Should You Check Before Choosing a Car Lease?
A car lease can look attractive because of its tax savings, but don't make a decision based on that alone. Check these details first:
- Employer policy: Find out whether your company offers a lease scheme and which cars are eligible.
- Monthly salary impact: Check how much of your CTC will go towards the lease and how it changes your take-home salary.
- Tax calculation: Ask your payroll or finance team how the car perquisite will be calculated.
- Lease tenure: Check whether the agreement runs for three, four or five years.
- Exit charges: Find out what happens if you resign or change jobs before the lease ends.
- Buyout price: If you plan to own the car later, check the amount you will have to pay at the end.
- Extra costs: Check whether insurance, servicing, repairs and driver expenses are included or charged separately.
Car Leasing or Car Loan: Which Makes More Financial Sense?
If your employer offers a well-structured car lease scheme, it can be more tax-efficient than taking a personal car loan. The benefit is usually higher for employees in higher tax brackets, but the final savings depend on the lease rental, perquisite tax and other charges.
A car loan is easier to understand and gives you ownership from the beginning, while a lease can reduce your taxable salary but comes with conditions on usage, tenure and ownership.
Before choosing, compare the total cost of both options, including tax, insurance, maintenance and any final buyout payment. The option with the lower EMI is not always the cheaper one in the long run.
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