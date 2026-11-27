Car Price Hike December 2026: Buy Now or Wait Till January?
- Major carmakers are raising prices from December 2026
- Year-end dealer discounts can still beat revised sticker prices
- Waiting until January helps protect your future resale value
Every year, new car buyers in India face the same dilemma as the calendar turns toward December. Should you grab a year-end bargain right now, or hold off until January for a fresh model-year tag?
However, this year, the decision carries a bit more urgency. Several major carmakers have already announced price revisions starting December 1, 2026. Maruti Suzuki has already revised prices in November with an average hike of 0.31 per cent across select models. Tata Motors is raising prices across its entire petrol, diesel, and electric range by an average of 0.5 per cent from December 1. Hyundai is also increasing prices by up to ₹8,000 on select variants from the same date, while Audi has announced a hike of up to 2 per cent starting January 1, 2027.
With the ex-showroom prices climbing right as the year-end discount season begins, here is how you can figure out what works best for your wallet.
Why Buying in December Makes Sense?
Even though ex-showroom prices are going up, December remains one of the best months to negotiate at a dealership. Showrooms have annual sales targets to meet and need to clear out existing 2026 inventory before the new year begins.
- Discounts often outweigh the hike: A 0.5 per cent price hike on a ₹10 lakh car adds ₹5,000 to the ex-showroom cost. However, year-end cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate schemes on many hatchbacks and SUVs can easily cross ₹25,000 to ₹50,000. In most cases, you will still end up paying less overall in December than you would in January.
- Locking in current prices: If you book and take delivery quickly or even finalise billing before a dealer's stock runs out, you can beat the January price revisions that other brands typically roll out at the start of a new calendar year.
- Faster delivery: Because dealers want to move cars sitting in their stockyards before January, you are less likely to face long waiting periods on popular colours and variants.
What are the Benefits of Waiting Until January?
Buying a car in December comes with one well-known catch: the manufacturing year on your registration certificate (RC) will still read 2026, even if you buy the car on December 28.
- Better resale value: When you decide to sell your car four or five years down the line, used-car buyers and valuation tools look primarily at the model year. A January 2027 car will naturally command a higher resale value than a December 2026 car, even if they were bought just a few weeks apart.
- Fresher stock and updates: Carmakers often introduce minor feature updates, new colour options, or refreshed variants at the start of a new year. Waiting gives you access to fresh factory-dispatched units rather than cars that may have been sitting in a stockyard for a couple of months.
- No rush to settle: In December, you end up picking from whatever variants or colours the dealer has left in stock. Waiting until January lets you order the exact trim you want without compromising.
The Final Verdict
Eventually, your decision comes down to how long you plan to keep the car and which model you are eyeing. Buy in December if you plan to keep the car for seven to ten years. At that point, a one-month difference in the model year barely affects resale value. It is also the smarter move if your chosen car carries heavy year-end cash discounts that easily cancel out the December price hike.
Wait until January if you upgrade your car every three to four years, or if you are buying a high-demand SUV that has zero discounts anyway. Paying full price in December without any year-end benefits gives you no financial advantage, so you might as well wait a few weeks and get a 2027-manufactured car.
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