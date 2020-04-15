Car Sales 2020: Mercedes-Benz India Sells 2386 Units In Q1 2020

Mercedes-Benz India announced that it managed to sell 2386 units in the January-March 2020 period. The company clocked these sales numbers even as it continues to face strong market challenges including the current lock down due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The company already kick started with its new car launches in January 2020 with the GLE and then we saw it showcase its upcoming product line-up at the Auto Expo 2020 in February. Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, "We started 2020 on a high note and our existing as well as newly launched products continued to draw customer traction till the time sales came to a complete stop, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. At Mercedes-Benz we are doing our best to support all our stakeholders through varied initiatives and measures, so that all of us can emerge stronger than ever before, especially during this period of crisis."

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC is pricier than its competitors the BMW X3 and the Audi Q5

The company was the first carmaker in the country to make the transition to BS6 last year with the launch of the S-Class and now the company has made the complete transition to BS6 products. Though the GLC facelift, GLC Coupe and the GLE continue to rake in sales for the company, it's the A-Class Limousine which was showcased at the Auto Expo in February that's getting most of the attention. The company has said that it is 'overwhelmingly popular and has already received a number of pre-bookings received for the car.

However, given the current lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mercedes-Benz India's focus is on strengthening its online presence. Therefore, the company is collaborating closely with its retail partners to jointly address this challenging situation and to offer them advice and support in order to best serve Mercedes-Benz customers. Customers can now book their cars online and also receive delivery of their cars at their doorstep.

