Car Sales April 2020: Hyundai Sells Zero Cars In India, But Surpasses Maruti In Monthly Numbers

Hyundai Motor India has come out with official sales numbers for the month of April 2020. However, the lockdown issued due to COVID-19 pandemic, which forced Hyundai to suspend production and retail activities, the company's domestic sales stood at zero units last month. However, due to the resumption of port operations, Hyundai was able to export 1,341 units in April 2020, surpassing Maruti Suzuki, which exported 632 units, to become the largest carmaker in India in terms of monthly numbers.

The Hyundai Creta was launched just days before the nationwide lockdown was announced

Having said that, in April 2020, Hyundai's exports fell by 92 per cent, as compared to the, 16,800 vehicles exported during the same month in 2019. Hyundai has confirmed that all the export shipping was conducted in accordance with the guidelines set by the government and export regulating authorities, ensuring adequate safety and protection for everyone.

Hyundai announced suspending operation at its Chennai facility on March 22, to contain the spread of the coronavirus in India. However, the company has said that it is now ready to commence production and in the process of procuring all the necessary approvals to operations post lockdown. Currently, the nationwide lockdown is slated to end on May 3, 2020.

