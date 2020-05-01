Car Sales April 2020: MG Motor India Registers Zero Sales Amidst COVID-19 Lockdown

MG Motor India registered zero domestic sales for the month of April 2020. The month of April 2020 is going to be remembered for all the wrong reasons as all manufacturers are expected to report similar output as well. Although, in a slight reprieve, MG's plant in Halol, Gujarat, did resume operations and manufacturing on a small scale in the last week of April 2020. MG Motor India hopes that the production could be ramped up in May 2020 and it is also working to strengthen its local supply chain.

Also Read: MG Motor India Delivers Custom Hector Ambulance To Vadodara Authorities

For the month of March 2020, MG managed to buck the trend and sell more vehicles than in February 2020. MG Motor India sold a total of 1,518 units in March 2020, which is a growth of 10.32 per cent over sales figures of February 2020. These include 116 units of the MG ZS EV and 1,402 units of the MG Hector. In comparison, the company sold a total of 1,376 units in February 2020 with 158 unit sales for the ZS electric SUV and 1,218 units of the MG Hector. Just to put things in perspective, MG Motor India sold 3,130 units in January 2020.

(MG recently donated a Hector converted into an ambulance to authorities in Vadodara)

The company is doing its best to help relevant authorities to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. MG donated ₹ 2 crore to the PM CARES relief fund. The company also provided 100 Hector SUVs to frontline COVID-19 warriors along with offering its service centres to police departments across the country for sanitising their vehicles.

Also Read: MG Motor India Partners With Max Ventilator To Increase Ventilator Production

MG Motor India announced that it has joined hands with a Vadodara based ventilator making company called Max Ventilators. The idea is to increase ventilator production and this collaboration focusses on assisting the overall production of ventilators by addressing specific areas of the supply chain, IT systems and manufacturing processes. With the help of MG Motor India, Max will increase its ventilator production capacity to 300 units a month in phase one, which should be done in the next eight weeks. With the commencement of phase two, the production capacity can be increased to 1,000 ventilators a month.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.