Car Sales FY2020: Maruti Suzuki Remains Market Leader While Mahindra Maintains Third Spot

Auto sales have remained subdued in FY2020 and majority of the automakers have witnessed decline in annual sales despite coming up with new launches. Also, there hasn't been any substantial change in the position in terms of ranking and market share with Maruti Suzuki maintaining the lead with over half of the market share and Hyundai India being the second. However, unlike some analysts' expectation Tata Motors remained on the fourth position and Mahindra at third.

Some analysts were expecting Tata Motors to outperform Mahindra this financial year. That said, Mahindra sold 1,86,978 and took lead over Tata Motors maintaining a gap of 43 per cent. Tata Motors sold 1,31,197 units in FY2020. In the same period Maruti Suzuki has sold 14,36,000 units while Hyundai sold 4,85,309 units. However, the overall passenger vehicle (PV) segment recorded a sales decline of27 per cent in FY2020 aty 24,50,960 units.

Maruti Suzuki has maintained the lead followed by Hyundai, Mahindra and Tata Motors.

Mahindra has managed to maintain its position riding on the back of newer models like the Mahindra XUV300 and SsangYong Rexton G4 based Alturas G4. While Alturas G4 being a more expensive offering has contributed marginally, the XUV300 subcompact SUV along with existing models like the Scorpio and XUV500 have added significantly to the overall volumes. That said, at 27 per cent Mahindra also recorded a comparatively lesser sales decline in FY2020 compared to the previous year while Tata Motors witnessed a sales decline of 38 per cent in the same period. Both companies have also transitioned to BS6 with updated models. While Tata Motors have discontinued small diesel engines in models like the Tiago and Tigor, Mahindra will be converting both diesel and petrol engines to BS6.

