Car Sales May 2020: Toyota India Sells 1639 Units During Lockdown

Toyota Kirloskar Motor officially announced that the company has retailed a total of 1,639 units in May 2020. The carmaker managed to clock these sales figures despite the lockdown situation across the country. The company sold a total of 12,138 units in the same month last year. Moreover, the carmaker had also exported 928 units of the Etios. Toyota had resumed operations at the Bidadi plant since May 5 in a phased manner and it is currently focusing on catering to pending orders that the company had received before the nation-wide lockdown.

Also Read: Toyota Unveils Two Hybrid Cars - The 2021 Toyota Venza Crossover & 2021 Sienna Hybrid

Several Toyota dealerships also resumed services in certain parts of the country and about 60 per cent of dealerships were operational by the middle of this month. As the fourth phase of the lockdown brought some relaxations, the car manufacturer also managed to cater to its consumers in other markets.

Toyota India is focusing on catering the orders received from the customers before lockdown

Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Service, TKM said, "We are thankful to the Govt. as well as to our supplier and dealer partners who have enabled us to resume production last month. We are conscious of the dealer business conditions in various parts of the country and we have been prioritizing production at our end as per dealer requirements, both in terms of quantity as well as the grades that they require. The market has been slow and with demand being less, we have been able to wholesale only 20% of what we would have clocked under a normal situation. However, retail sales (sale from dealer to the customer) have been much higher when compared to wholesales (TKM sales to dealers), thereby helping us reduce the month closing inventory levels at dealerships. We have also seen a significant surge in customer orders and enquiries online, through digital platforms."

Also Read: Toyota Kirloskar Motor To Resume Production From May 26, 2020

The company has resumed operations across 300 outlets across the country. It has started sales operations in about 220 outlets along with service operations in more than 230 outlets. The company will be eyeing to cater to the customers' immediate needs in areas where deliveries are possible. The carmaker has also adopted the 'Safety and Health First' approach as the safety of the customers, employees and stakeholders is the highest priority during the unprecedented times.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.