New Cars and Bikes in India

Car Sales May 2020: Toyota India Sells 1639 Units During Lockdown

Toyota India has retailed a total of 1,639 units in May 2020 despite the lockdown situation across the country. The carmaker sold a total of 12,138 units in the corresponding month last year.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The company has resumed operations across 300 outlets acrossthe country

Highlights

  • Toyota sold 1,639 units during lockdown in May 2020
  • Toyota resumed production at its Bidadi plant from May 26, 2020
  • Toyota is also expecting online bookings for its cars during the lockdown

Toyota Kirloskar Motor officially announced that the company has retailed a total of 1,639 units in May 2020. The carmaker managed to clock these sales figures despite the lockdown situation across the country. The company sold a total of 12,138 units in the same month last year. Moreover, the carmaker had also exported 928 units of the Etios. Toyota had resumed operations at the Bidadi plant since May 5 in a phased manner and it is currently focusing on catering to pending orders that the company had received before the nation-wide lockdown.

Also Read: Toyota Unveils Two Hybrid Cars - The 2021 Toyota Venza Crossover & 2021 Sienna Hybrid

Toyota

Toyota Cars

Yaris

Glanza

Fortuner

Land Cruiser

Innova Crysta

Etios Liva

Camry

Platinum Etios

Vellfire

Corolla Altis

Innova

Land Cruiser Prado

Etios Cross

Prius

Several Toyota dealerships also resumed services in certain parts of the country and about 60 per cent of dealerships were operational by the middle of this month. As the fourth phase of the lockdown brought some relaxations, the car manufacturer also managed to cater to its consumers in other markets.

7a49pt38

Toyota India is focusing on catering the orders received from the customers before lockdown 

Naveen Soni, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Service, TKM said, "We are thankful to the Govt. as well as to our supplier and dealer partners who have enabled us to resume production last month. We are conscious of the dealer business conditions in various parts of the country and we have been prioritizing production at our end as per dealer requirements, both in terms of quantity as well as the grades that they require. The market has been slow and with demand being less, we have been able to wholesale only 20% of what we would have clocked under a normal situation. However, retail sales (sale from dealer to the customer) have been much higher when compared to wholesales (TKM sales to dealers), thereby helping us reduce the month closing inventory levels at dealerships. We have also seen a significant surge in customer orders and enquiries online, through digital platforms."

Also Read: Toyota Kirloskar Motor To Resume Production From May 26, 2020

0 Comments

The company has resumed operations across 300 outlets across the country. It has started sales operations in about 220 outlets along with service operations in more than 230 outlets. The company will be eyeing to cater to the customers' immediate needs in areas where deliveries are possible. The carmaker has also adopted the 'Safety and Health First' approach as the safety of the customers, employees and stakeholders is the highest priority during the unprecedented times.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Yaris with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Yaris
Toyota
Yaris

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Offering Rs.200 Amazon voucher to all customers.
Which vehicle would you prefer to buy?
Which vehicle type do you own currently?
Which city do you currently reside in?
What is your preferred fuel-type for your next vehicle purchase?
What is your preferred transmission-type for your next vehicle purchase?
What is your vehicle usage pattern?
Personal Information
1/6

Return To Poll

Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh *
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 6.98 - 8.9 Lakh *
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 27.83 - 33.85 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.47 Crore *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 15.36 - 23.02 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.35 - 7.78 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 37.88 Lakh *
Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota Platinum Etios
₹ 6.66 - 9.04 Lakh *
Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire
₹ 79.5 Lakh *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 16.45 - 20.19 Lakh *
Toyota Innova
Toyota Innova
₹ 12.17 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 96.3 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 6.5 - 8.02 Lakh *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 45.09 Lakh *
View More
x
Toyota Yaris is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Toyota Yaris is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Toyota Glanza is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Toyota Glanza is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kia Seltos is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kia Seltos is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities