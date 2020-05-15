Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Sales Post Lockdown Show Signs Of Revival For Industry

It's just been a few days that car dealerships across the country have been open for. This after the Government eased restrictions in the third phase of the Coronavirus lockdown and allowed operations to restart in Orange and Green zone cities across the country. Many surveys had predicted that there will be a shift towards personal mobility as those who can afford to buy cars will shun public transport owing to hygiene and social distancing issues. In addition to this, owing to liquidity concerns it was also predicted that more people will buy smaller cars to save some money.

Highest selling Hyundai India car this month has been the new Creta. A look at the initial sales trends of some of country's largest car makers shows that while booking numbers have been encouraging the shift towards smaller, affordable cars hasn't necessarily happened as the trends remain largely the same as they were in the pre-lockdown phase. Maruti Suzuki in the last week to 10 days has got over 6,000 bookings of which half have already been delivered. Of all cars sold around 65% were hatchbacks. If we look at the company's sales figures for the month of March 2020, it sold 56,507 cars in the Mini and Compact segment out of a total 76,240 cars sold. The percentage largely remains the same.

Hyundai India too has seen encouraging numbers after re-opening its sales in the last few days. Till now the company has got more than 17,000 new inquiries and around 1,600 cars have been delivered to customers. Not surprisingly a large chunk of these sales is dominated buy the recently launched Creta SUV, which isn't exactly an affordable car in the company's portfolio. Earlier this month Tarun Garg, Director- Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India had said, "I am happy to admit that out of the total bookings received during the lockdown, 75 per cent of them have been for the Creta." Most automakers have now taken their sales online which is also giving a big boost to consumer confidence.

