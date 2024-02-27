car&bike Awards 2024: Hero MotoCorp Wins Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 27, 2024
Highlights
- Hero MotoCorp wins 2-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year
- Hero has several partnerships, most notably with Harley-Davidson & Ather Energy
- Hero's future model portfolio looks promising
2023 saw many two-wheeler manufacturers which really shone bright in the Indian automotive industry with some stellar two-wheeler launches, but none shone brighter than Hero MotoCorp. The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer by sheer volume has presence in over 40+ countries across the world and has led by example in bringing new and exciting products to the Indian market. The highlight was the Harley-Davidson X440, which was the first model to be launched from the Hero-Harley partnership and also happens to be the most affordable modern day Harley-Davidson along with being the first modern Harley to have a single-cylinder engine.
With the Hero-Harley partnership off to a glorious start, the company also brought back the iconic ‘Karizma’ brand name, in the form of Hero Karizma XMR. With segment-leading power output and a new and exciting design, the Karizma XMR was launched at a competitive price point with Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan launching the motorcycle at its global debut and launch.
The company also announced its investment of Rs. 550+140 crore in Ather Energy, increasing its stake in the EV startup to almost 40 per cent. Furthermore, Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy into a partnership for creating an inter-operable fast-charging EV network in India. The idea is to create a network that can be used by both Vida and Ather grids across the country. The combined network will cover 100 cities with over 1,900 fast-charging points. Hero’s EV push didn’t stop there as the company announced its Europe foray with the Vida electric scooter this year.
Hero MotoCorp has consistently performed well in terms of domestic sales, keeping competition at bay and having a firm footing right at the top of two-wheeler sales in India. The venerable Hero Splendor is still the highest-selling two-wheeler in the world and has been for a while now.
The company promises to make a strong push in the premium space, with the likes of the Xtreme 125R, Xoom 160 and the newly launched Hero Mavrick 440, its most powerful and expensive motorcycle till date. Backed by a strong R&D team based out of Jaipur, Rajasthan and Germany, Hero says that there are many exciting products in the line-up, waiting to be launched in due course.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Hero Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
Hyundai’s compact sedan takes the top honours over some very game competition.
The Honda Elevate had to compete with the likes of the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400 to win the coveted CNB Compact SUV of the Year title.
Affordable, accessible and immensely capable, as well as being a great all-rounder. It’s no surprise that the Royal Enfield Himalayan is the car&bike Awards 2024 Bike of the Year!
Helming the Mahindra ship through choppy waters caused by the pandemic and global component shortages, Jejurikar has helped the SUV marque bolster its strengths.
In a year that saw Tata Motors extend its lead in India’s passenger electric car market, Kulkarni and his team formalised two pivotal decisions that will shape the future of Tata’s EV division.
Feature-loaded compact sedan makes for a compelling option in a market moving towards SUVs.
The Honda Elevate’s competitors in the category included the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Citroen C3 Aircross, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Verna
Citroen’s first EV for India was voted as the favourite EV on sale in India ahead of the likes Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo C40 Recharge and Mahindra XUV400.
The swashbuckling streetfighter from TVS Motor Company proved to be the most popular motorcycle in the Viewers’ Choice Bike of the Year category at the 2024 car&bike awards.
The TVS X’s competitors in the category included the River Indie, Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 and the Ampere Primus
It was a two-way battle between the Ducati Scrambler 2G and the Triumph Scrambler 400 X. The latter won, because of the extraordinary value-for-money it offered and the rather competitive price point.
The Harley-Davidson X440 is the first model to be launched from the collaboration between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson. While its looks may have polarised people, but what it has to offer apart from its design had the jury impressed.
6 hours ago
The Bajaj Pulsar N150 proved to be the best amongst the commuter motorcycle category at this year’s car&bike awards. It faced tough competition from the Honda duo of Shine 100 and SP160.
5 days ago
The Hero Mavrick 440 is priced from Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the most expensive motorcycle from the brand, sharing its underpinnings with the Harley X440
6 days ago
Swapnil Jain, co-founder and CTO - Ather Energy, shared an image of the 450 Apex rolling off the company’s assembly line at the Hosur facility.
Trending Vehicles In India
- Home
- News
- carandbike-awards
- car&bike Awards 2024: Hero MotoCorp Wins Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year