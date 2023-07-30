CARS24 Unveils Exclusive Onam Offers For Kerala Customers

In celebration of Onam, CARS24, a prominent AutoTech company in India, has introduced exclusive offers for customers in Kerala. These offers, available through the end of August on the CARS24 app and website, aim to make car ownership a reality during this festive season.

Also Read: Used Car 101: Decoding Types Of Vehicles And What Differentiates Each Body Style

Discounts up to Rs. 50,000 are being offered on numerous vehicles within CARS24's diverse inventory. Additionally, customers can benefit from an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 when trading in their old cars. Financial incentives include savings of up to Rs. 30,000 on loans, straightforward EMI plans, and zero down payment options.

Some of these deals include:

- Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Available at Rs. 5,55,000 (originally priced at Rs. 6,00,000).

- XUV 700: Available at Rs. 17,03,000 (previously priced at Rs. 17,71,000).

- Hyundai Elite i20: Available at Rs. 6,53,000 (previously valued at Rs. 6,04,000).

- Maruti Swift: Priced at Rs. 5,66,000 (previously Rs. 6,44,000).

- Swift Dzire: Available at Rs. 4,93,000 (previously priced at Rs. 5,51,000).

- Tata Harrier: Priced at Rs. 16,76,000 (previously Rs. 19,33,000).

- Tata Punch: Available at Rs. 8,18,000 (previously priced at Rs. 8,61,000).

"The unmatched joy of car ownership finds its perfect stage during Onam. This festive season, we are elated to present our customers in Kerala with exclusive deals that go beyond all expectations. It's a sincere expression of gratitude to them as we pave the way for their dream car to become a delightful and accessible reality," added Gajendra Jangid, Co-Founder of CARS24.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Expects Used Cars To Make Up 20% Of India Sales In 2023

CARS24 aims to offer a transparent purchasing process accompanied by comprehensive quality assessments. Consequently, opting for a pre-owned vehicle from CARS24 may contribute to a sense of reliability and a potentially smart investment in one's desired automobile.

Established in Kochi in 2018, CARS24 has expanded its presence across 16 cities in Kerala. Its focus on convenience, affordability, and reliability in the used car market has garnered positive reception from customers, reaffirming the company's dedication to serving the region.