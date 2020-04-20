Cartist To Organise 24-Hour Auction; All Proceeds To Be Donated To PM CARES

Cartist is a unique platform unlike any other. It is basically a group of people who try and combine art with automobiles and create automotive art. It is the brainchild of Himanshu Jangid, a vintage car owner and a restorer. Cartist has come up with an innovative idea where it will be organising a 24 hour auction of various pieces of automotive art such as paintings. All the proceeds collected during the live auction will be donated to PM CARES relief fund to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, which has gripped the nation. Himanshu Jangid will put up his personal collection of 50 paintings for auction to raise funds for PM CARES Fund. These 50 paintings have been collected by Himanshu over a span more than 5 years by different young artists on theme of automobile art.

(Some of these paintings will be sold online and the sale proceeds will go directly to the account of the artists)

Secondly, to support the artist community, Cartist will also conduct an online sale of paintings created by artists. 100 per cent sale proceeds will be transferred directly to artist's account in these difficult times. Apart from paintings, artists under Cartist also make sculptures and furniture from automotive scrap. In fact the group has beautified the city of Jaipur, where it is based, and painted 100 auto rickshaws along with the railway station of Jaipur as well.

At present, Cartist has 1,800 artists working for it. Plus, they have organised over 10 solo exhibitions in India so far. What they do is quirky, interesting and definitely not something you will see at any other art gallery or furniture shop!

