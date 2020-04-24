Castrol India Announces Measures To Fight COVID-19

Castrol India has jumped into the fray of manufacturers helping the authorities to fight COVID-19 outbreak which has gripped the nation. With the Coronavirus situation evolving constantly, Castrol has laid out measure to help the community and its stake holders battle the pandemic. Castrol has partnered with various NGOs to help distribute emergency supplies and equipment to government hospitals across a number of states such as Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Haryana.The company is also distributing survival kits which include groceries to migrant daily wage earners. Castrol will also provide food to stranded trick drivers at various transportation hubs.

Castrol will also be supporting truckers and mechanics through its outreach programs. It will offer partial cover for any Coronavirus related medical expenses they may incur and initiate programs to help them and their families during periods of reduced activity. The company is also in touch with its customers through virtual channels and plans to meet the commitment and requests from them in the last few days. This is especially for those who are engaged in the manufacturing and supplying essential commodities such as medicines, groceries and so on.

Many two-wheeler manufacturers such as Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Piaggio, TVS and others have begun relief operations of their own. All auto companies are engaging in production of medical supplies like masks, sanitisers, ventilators, personal protective equipment and so on. Almost all manufacturers are also helping by distributing meals, pre-packed food, ration kits to the under privileged, migrant labourers and stranded daily wage workers.

