Checking Pending Challans On Pre-Owned Cars To Get Easier With New 'Rosmart' Digital Platform
- It offers challan-related and other compliance services
- Rosmart is the new platform for these services
- The initiative particularly targets the pre-owned vehicle market
Rosmerta Digital Services Limited (RDSL) and the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make vehicle compliance-related services more accessible to customers and dealers. As part of the partnership, RDSL has launched a new digital platform called Rosmart.
Through the platform, vehicle owners can check traffic violation details and access services related to pending challans. The platform is intended to simplify compliance-related processes that can arise during vehicle sales, transfers and other ownership-related transactions.
According to RDSL and FADA, pending traffic violations can create additional work for both vehicle owners and dealers, particularly in the pre-owned vehicle market. Challans may originate from different cities or states, making it difficult for customers and dealers to identify and resolve outstanding violations.
Rosmart Details
Rosmart provides customers with a digital platform to check their traffic violation details and take the required action. Customers can access the platform directly through Rosmart.com, while participating dealerships can provide access through QR codes at their outlets and other customer touchpoints.
To simplify the process, the platform also allows dealers to upload cases in bulk and assist customers with compliance-related requirements. RDSL said additional citizen-focused services and service providers are expected to be added to the platform over time.
Furthermore, the MoU is expected to help expand Rosmart's reach through FADA's automotive retail network. The platform will allow dealers to support customers in addressing pending challans during vehicle transfers and transactions.
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