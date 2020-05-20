New Cars and Bikes in India

Chennai’s Amith Kutti Crowned Mumbai Falcons ISRL Season 3 Champion

Amith Kutti won the ISRL Season 3 championship with a lead of 32 points over Abdul Malik, while Sai Prithvi was declared the second runner-up in the eSports racing championship.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Amith Kutti dominated the first two rounds of the season that catapulted his lead in the series

Highlights

  • The top 3 winners get cash prizes worth Rs. 15,000, Rs. 10,000 & Rs. 5000
  • Amith Kutti gets to train with VW Motorsport, Malik with Rayo Racing
  • ISRL Season 4 dates and format are yet to be announced

The Mumbai Falcons Indian Sim Racing League (ISRL) Season 3 concluded earlier this week and Chennai-based Sim racer Amith Kutti has been crowned as the new champion of the eSports racing series. The thrilling finale saw Kutti gather 377 points, winning six out of the 10 races over five rounds. Coming in second was Abdul Malik from Thissur, who amassed 345 points with one win and four podiums through the season. Another Chennai racer Sai Prithvi was declared the second runner-up of ISRL Season 3 after a close finish with 341 points with six podiums to his credit.

Also Read: VW Motorsport India Collaborates With IR eSports For Indian Sim Racing League Season 2

0ks3s99c

Season 3 champion Amith Kutti will get a training day in the Volkswagen Polo Cup car

Ameet Gadhoke owner of Mumbai Falcons commented "We at Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited are proud to associate with the Indian Sim Racing Challenge. There was a lot of great racing by the competitors which shows the potential and talent available in our great nation. During these trying times of the Covid-19 pandemic, SIM racing has offered an alternate platform for racing aspirants to continue to hone their talents."

Sirish Vissa, Head of Volkswagen Motorsport India, said "I am glad that ISRL is making motorsport racing fun and exciting for the young racers. It is great to see the enthusiasm and traction for Mumbai Falcon ISRL in its third season. Basis the continuous development of the ISRL platform, I believe, it is offering a near realistic experience to the racers on the way we run our national racing championships in India. I look forward to meeting these young champions and train them in one of our Polo Cup cars in the near future. Till then, I urge you all to stay safe, stay at home and keep honing your racing skills on your sims."

8idv98l8

Abdul Malik and Sai Prithvi put up a close fight amassing points with multiple podium finishes

Rayomand Banajee, of IR eSports, organisers of the ISRL, said, "Season 3 has been a big step up. We are grateful to Mumbai Falcons showing faith in our progress and would also like to thank Volkswagen Motorsport for their continued support."

The top racers from across the country participated in ISRL Season 3. Kutti dominated the first two rounds winning all four races, while UK's Muhammad Ibrahim won the first race of Round 3. Abdul Malik dominate the fourth round of the championship taking his maiden win in Race 1, while Abdul Fattah won the second race of Round 4. The fifth and final round saw Kutti, Malik and Prithvi enter a close fight for the title. Kutti took a narrow lead by winning Race 1 and retained the position in the points standings to win the Season 3 champion. The last race of the season was won by Oshan Kothadiya, a former international racer and India's representative to the Volkswagen Scirocco Cup in Europe.

The ISRL Season 3 champion wins a cash prize of ₹ 15,000, while the first runner-up gets ₹ 10,000 and the second runner-up receives ₹ 5000. in addition, Kutti has also earned a fully paid testing and training session for a day with Volkswagen Motorsport India. Meanwhile, the first runner-up wins a training session with Rayo Racing and Prithvi wins a race entry from IndiKarting.

Backed by Volkswagen Motorsport India and Mumbai Falcons, ISRL is yet to announce the dates and format of Season 4. The new schedule promises to increase the duration of the season.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
33%
Planning to buy a used car
23%
Planning to buy a bike
30%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
14%
Return To Poll

Volkswagen models

Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.04 - 10 Lakh *
Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 5.93 - 9.59 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 8.97 - 13.3 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
₹ 33.12 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 25.99 - 33.22 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 28.07 - 31.46 Lakh *
View More
x
Mahindra To Help Migrants Get Back Home Amid Nationwide Lockdown
Mahindra To Help Migrants Get Back Home Amid Nationwide Lockdown
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
First Range Rover Made Under Social Distancing Measures Rolls Out Of Solihull Plant
First Range Rover Made Under Social Distancing Measures Rolls Out Of Solihull Plant
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer
Select your City
or select from popular cities