China Car Sales Post First Weekly Rise Since Virus Outbreak: Report

China's retail sales of passenger cars in the week of April 7-12 rose 14% from a year earlier, marking the first weekly rise reported since the coronavirus outbreak, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed.

Sales for the first 12 days of the month were down 12% the CPCA data showed

