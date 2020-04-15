New Cars and Bikes in India

China Car Sales Post First Weekly Rise Since Virus Outbreak: Report

China's retail sales of passenger cars in the week of April 7-12 rose 14% from a year earlier, marking the first weekly rise reported since the coronavirus outbreak.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Car sales for the first 12 days of the month were down 12% the CPCA data showed

China's retail sales of passenger cars in the week of April 7-12 rose 14% from a year earlier, marking the first weekly rise reported since the coronavirus outbreak, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed.

Sales for the first 12 days of the month were down 12% the CPCA data showed

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

BMW X6
BMW X6
₹ 92.2 Lakh *
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
₹ 1.5 Crore *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10 - 16.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
MINI Countryman
MINI Countryman
₹ 34.9 - 42.4 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
MINI Clubman
MINI Clubman
₹ 39.4 - 44.9 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Hyundai i30 Spied Testing Again In India
Hyundai i30 Spied Testing Again In India
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Likely To Locally Assemble T-Roc
Exclusive: Volkswagen India Likely To Locally Assemble T-Roc
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Top 7 Two-Wheelers We Can't Wait To Ride After COVID-19 Lockdown Lifts
Top 7 Two-Wheelers We Can't Wait To Ride After COVID-19 Lockdown Lifts
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities