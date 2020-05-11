New Cars and Bikes in India

China's April Passenger Car Retail Sales Down 5.6%: Report

China Passenger Car Association said during an online briefing that the overall passenger car sales trend is showing a quick recovery from the virus-induced low.

China's overall passenger car sales trend is showing a quick recovery from the virus-induced low

China's passenger car retail sales in April fell 5.6% from a year earlier to 1.43 million, the China Passenger Car Association said on Monday, as the country gradually recovers from the coronavirus.

The association said during an online briefing that the overall passenger car sales trend is showing a quick recovery from the virus-induced low.

