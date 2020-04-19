China's Didi Aims For 100 Million Orders A Day By 2022 - CEO

Didi Chuxing, China's biggest ride-hailing firm which counts SoftBank as an investor, aims to complete 100 million orders a day and have 800 million monthly active users globally by 2022, CEO Cheng Wei said. The company will continue to expand its mobility services including ride-hailing, hitch, and bike sharing, while developing auto-related businesses such as autonomous driving and fleet management operations with automakers, it said in a statement. The orders referred to include those from ride-sharing services as well as other services such as food deliveries.

China's Didi Aims to achieve 8 per cent penetration rate in the mobility market

Didi did not say what its current average daily global orders were, but last year it said it expected domestic ride-sharing trips, which account for the bulk of its business, could reach 37 million on September 30, before China's national day holiday.

Didi aims to achieve an 8% penetration rate in China's mobility market, Cheng said, explaining the company's three-year strategy as quoted in a company statement on Friday. Globally the company is expanding its business in Japan, Australia and Latin America. The bike sharing business, DiDi Bike, raised over $1 billion in its latest fundraising, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 143,000 people globally, has battered ride-hailing demand as strict containment measures imposed by the government disrupt business and bring most social activity to a standstill. Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday withdrew its 2020 forecast for gross bookings and said it expects an impairment charge of up to $2.2 billion in the first quarter due to the virus outbreak.

