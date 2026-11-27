Christmas & New Year Road Trip Checklist for Indian Highways
- Get your car’s tyres, battery, and fluids checked before the trip
- Keep a puncture kit, jumper cables, and first-aid handy
- Leave before dawn and top up your FASTag wallet
The final week of December brings the busiest travel rush of the year. From families heading down to Goa or Kerala in the south, or driving up toward Himachal, Uttarakhand or Rajasthan in the north, thousands of cars hit Indian highways between Christmas and New Year.
Because service centres run packed and highway traffic surges during this window, a small mechanical snag can quickly derail your holiday plans. Running through a proper inspection a few days before you leave and packing a sensible emergency kit, helps with ensuring a stress-free drive experience.
Pre-Trip Car Inspection Checklist
Book a quick check-up at your service centre at least four to five days before departure, or inspect these basics yourself in your parking spot.
- Tyres and Spare Wheel: Check the tread depth across all four tyres and look for sidewall cuts or bulges. Set the cold tyre pressure to the manufacturer’s recommended spec (usually printed on the driver-side door sill), and do not forget to inflate the spare wheel.
- Battery Health: Cold winter mornings put extra load on older batteries. If your battery is over three years old, get its voltage tested. Clean away any white chalky corrosion around the terminals so the car cranks cleanly at dawn.
- Engine Oil and Fluids: Pull out the dipstick to verify engine oil levels and colour. Top up the engine coolant, brake fluid, and windshield washer reservoir with proper washer fluid rather than plain water.
- Lights and Wipers: Winter fog across northern and central India demands sharp visibility. Test your low beams, high beams, fog lamps, brake lights, and hazard indicators. Replace streaky wiper blades so morning dew or highway grime clears in a single sweep.
- Brakes and Suspension: Listen for squealing or grinding when braking, and check if the steering pulls to one side on straight stretches. Any vibration under braking needs workshop attention before a ghat or mountain run.
- Documents and FASTag: Keep your valid driving licence, Registration Certificate (RC), active insurance policy, and Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate handy, both physical copies and updated versions on DigiLocker or mParivahan. Recharge your FASTag wallet beforehand so you do not get stuck at crowded holiday toll plazas.
What to Pack in Your Road Trip Emergency Kit?
Even well-maintained cars can pick up a nail or run into an unexpected detour. Keep these items neatly packed in the boot where you can reach them without unloading every suitcase.
- Tyre and Breakdown Gear: Keep the factory jack, wheel spanner, a portable 12V digital tyre inflator, and a tubeless puncture repair kit. Add a pair of heavy-duty jumper cables or a compact lithium jump-starter pack.
- Visibility and Roadside Safety: Pack a reflective warning triangle (mandatory on Indian highways), a high-visibility safety vest, and a bright LED torch with spare batteries. If your car stops on a dimly lit shoulder, place the warning triangle at least 50 metres behind the vehicle.
- Basic Tool Roll: Carry a multi-bit screwdriver, pliers, zip ties, electrical insulation tape, duct tape, a tow rope, and spare fuses matching your car’s fuse box.
- First-Aid and Personal Care: Stock antiseptic wipes, sterile gauze, adhesive bandages, pain relievers, motion-sickness tablets, oral rehydration salts (ORS), and any regular prescription medicines. Keep tissues, wet wipes, and hand sanitiser in the cabin door pockets.
- Power and Navigation: Bring a dual-port fast car charger, spare charging cables, and a fully charged power bank. Download offline Google Maps for your entire route before leaving, as mobile networks often drop in hilly stretches and forest reserves.
- Winter and Highway Essentials: Carry at least four to five litres of drinking water, dry snacks like nuts or energy bars, a microfibre cloth for wiping foggy windscreens, and a warm fleece blanket if you are driving north or intend to start before sunrise.
Smart Driving Tips for the Holiday Rush
- Start early to clear city bottlenecks.
- Take a 15-minute stretch break every two to three hours.
- Save your carmaker’s 24x7 Roadside Assistance (RSA) number as well as the national highway helpline (1033) on speed dial before you roll out.
A little preparation before you turn the key makes all the difference during the busy year-end rush. Spending an hour checking your car’s vitals and packing a sensible emergency kit helps prevent avoidable roadside delays. Drive steadily, respect winter fog and night visibility, and enjoy a safe, smooth road trip into the new year.
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