Citroën Opens Pre-Bookings For ëC3 Electric Hatchback; Launch Next Month

Citroën is gearing up for the launch of its third product in India - the ëC3. The electric derivative of the C3 hatchback follows it to India months after its launch, and while it doesn't get any additional new features, it retains all the good bits from the C3 and pairs them with an electric powertrain. Now, ahead of its launch in February, Citroën India has opened the pre-bookings for the hatchback for a refundable token amount of ₹25,000. The hatchback can be booked online, or via any of the French automaker's La Maison dealerships across India.

The ëC3 is visually indistinguishable from the C3, apart from a few ë logos and the presence of a charging port.

The Citroën ëC3 is visually indistinguishable from the C3 hatch, apart from the presence of blue coloured ë logos on the front fenders and on the boot lid, and the presence of a charging port. While Citroën humbly chooses to call it a B-segment hatchback, it gets all of the micro-SUV characteristics, like an upright stance, good headroom inside the cabin, and decent ground clearance. With a wheelbase of 2,450 mm, the Citroën ëC3 also gets good leg room in both the rows.