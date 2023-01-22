Citroën Opens Pre-Bookings For ëC3 Electric Hatchback; Launch Next Month

  • Home
Citroën has opened pre-bookings for the ëC3 for a refundable token amount of ₹25,000.
Citroën is gearing up for the launch of its third product in India - the ëC3. The electric derivative of the C3 hatchback follows it to India months after its launch, and while it doesn't get any additional new features, it retains all the good bits from the C3 and pairs them with an electric powertrain. Now, ahead of its launch in February, Citroën India has opened the pre-bookings for the hatchback for a refundable token amount of ₹25,000. The hatchback can be booked online, or via any of the French automaker's La Maison dealerships across India.

The ëC3 is visually indistinguishable from the C3, apart from a few ë logos and the presence of a charging port.

The Citroën ëC3 is visually indistinguishable from the C3 hatch, apart from the presence of blue coloured ë logos on the front fenders and on the boot lid, and the presence of a charging port. While Citroën humbly chooses to call it a B-segment hatchback, it gets all of the micro-SUV characteristics, like an upright stance, good headroom inside the cabin, and decent ground clearance. With a wheelbase of 2,450 mm, the Citroën ëC3 also gets good leg room in both the rows. 

The Citroën ëC3 gets a 29.2 kWh LFP battery, which powers a small sized electric motor. The motor is capable of putting out 56 bhjp & 143 Nm torque from get go, which are good figures for city use. Citroën claims that the ëC3 can do 320 kms on a single charge, and has a 0-60 kmph time of 6.8 seconds. Top speed however is only 107 kmph, which may not be very inviting for highways, but surely is good enough for city commute. In India, the ëC3 will go up against the likes of Tata Tiago EV at the time of launch.

