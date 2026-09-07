Citroen Aircross X, Basalt X Get New Turbo Variants: Prices Start At Rs 9.99 Lakh

Citroen India has expanded the powertrain offering for the Basalt X and Aircross X, with all variants of the model offered with both NA petrol and Turbo petrol engines. With this, even the entry-level You trim now gets a turbo-petrol option, while the fully loaded Max trim gets a choice of the NA engine. The e-C3 X also gets a minor bump in its range.

Also Read: Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition Launched At Rs 8.75 Lakh

With this, the Basalt X You Turbo is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, while the Basalt X Max NA is priced at Rs 11.34 lakh. Similarly, the Aircross X You Turbo Comfort Edition is priced at Rs 10.69 lakh while the Aircross X Max NA is priced at Rs 11.62 lakh. All prices ex-showroom. Notably, the turbo-petrol mill was previously offered from the mid-spec Plus trim while the NA option was offered from the base and mid-spec on both models, respectively.

On the powertrain front, the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 81 bhp and 115 Nm, while the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit develops 108 bhp and 195 Nm with the manual gearbox and 205 Nm with the automatic. The naturally aspirated engine is paired with a 5-speed manual, while the turbo-petrol can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The NA petrol can also be had with a CNG powertrain.

Also Read: 2026 Citroen e-C3X Launched At Rs 10.25 Lakh; Gets New Features, BaaS Option

The e-C3X continues to get the same 29.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, but the carmaker claims to have improved the range from 325 km to 330 km. Power continues to come from a 56 bhp electric motor producing 143 Nm of torque.