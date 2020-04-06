Coronavirus: World Car Awards 2020 Winners To Be Announced Online For The First Time

The winners of the 2020 World Car Awards will be announced online on April 8

The winners of the 2020 World Car Awards are all set to be announced on April 8, however owing to the coronavirus outbreak, it will happen digitally. Traditionally, the World Car Awards have always been announced at the New York International Auto Show, however, given the dire situation, the motor show was cancelled and for the first time ever, the winners will be announced in a ceremony which will take place online. The finalists for all five categories were announced a couple of months ago, at the 2020 Auto Expo, in India, and here's a recap of all the top 3 finalists of the 2020 World Car Awards.

Here Are The Top 3 Finalists Of The 2020 World Car Awards:

World Car Of The Year 2020:

World Car of the Year 2020 finalists include - Kia Telluride, Mazda CX-30 and Mazda3.

The World Car of the Year is the flagship title of the awards show, and like every year, this time too the competition was tougher than the previous year. The top 10 finalists for the 2020 award included the Hyundai Sonata, Kia Soul EV, Kia Telluride, Range Rover Evoque, Mazda 3, Mazda CX-30, Mercedes-Benz CLA, Mercedes-Benz GLB, Volkswagen Golf and Volkswagen T-Cross. However, the top three cars that are being considered for this prestigious award are - Kia Telluride, Mazda CX-30 and Mazda3.

Also Read: Kia, Mazda, Porsche Dominate 2020 World Car Awards Shortlist

World Luxury Car 2020:

The finalists for the 2020 World Luxury Car award are Mercedes-Benz EQC, Porsche 911 and Porsche Taycan

The World Luxury Car award for this year also saw some very capable contestants like the new-gen models of the BMW X5 and Porsche 911, along with all-new models like - BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz EQC, and Porsche Taycan. But in the end, the top 3 finalists who have come closest to winning this title are - the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Porsche 911 and Porsche Taycan.

World Urban Car 2020:

Top 3 finalists for the World Urban Car 2020 award are Kia Soul EV, Mini Electric and Volkswagen T-Cross.

This award has been one of our favourite categories, and over the years several winners and finalists of the World Urban Car award have become successful models in the Indian market, like the Volkswagen Polo, new-gen Hyundai Santro, Suzuki Swift and so on. This year's finalists for the Urban car award included the Peugeot 208, Kia Soul EV, Renault Clio, Mini Electric, and the Volkswagen T-Cross. Out of these, the top three finalists are - Kia Soul EV, Mini Electric and Volkswagen T-Cross.

World Performance Car 2020:

The World Performance Car finalists for this year are all Porsches - 718 Spyder/Cayman GT4, 911, and Taycan

The World Performance Car category has brought us some of the most exciting cars over the years, and this year too we saw finalists like - BMW M8, Porsche 718 Spyder/Cayman GT4, Porsche 911, Porsche Taycan, and Toyota GR Supra. Out of these five models, in all the top three positions we have a Porsche this year - the 718 Spyder/Cayman GT4, the 911, and the Taycan electric sports.

World Car Design of the Year 2020:

The finalists for the World Car Design of the Year 2020 are - Mazda3, Peugeot 208, and Porsche Taycan

The World Car Design of the year is a tough one, especially with such exceptional looking cars like - Alpine 110S, Mazda CX-30, Peugeot 208, Mazda3, and Porsche Taycan. A design panel consisting of seven highly respected world design experts was asked to first review each candidate, who finally gave us the top three finalists - Mazda3, Peugeot 208, and Porsche Taycan

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.