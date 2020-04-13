Coronavirus: 24 Hours Of Le Mans Announces New, Curtailed Schedule

We were the first ones to tell you that the marquee event in Endurance racing across the globe, 24 hours of Le Mans was pushed back from its original date in June due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. In fact the 'Pre-Mans' tests scheduled to be held on March 31 and April 1 have therefore also been cancelled. A few days ago the organisers Automobile Club de l'Ouest had announced that the annual race will now be held in the week that ends on September 20th, 2020. Now the exact itinerary has been released and the postponement has resulted in a few adjustments to the schedule of the race week.

The main difference to race week that begins on Saturday September 12th, 2020 is that there will be no test day in this edition. The race will start at 14:30 (French time) this year which is half an hour earlier than usual. Holding the race in September also means there will be a longer period of racing in the night. Scrutiny will be held on September 13 and 14th, free practise and qualifying sessions will take place on September 16th and 17th. The Pit walk and Drivers parade on classic cars will take place on Friday, September 18th. The organisers will share more details on the full program soon.

Will Toyota Gazoo Racing make a hat trick of wins at 24 hours of Le Mans this year?

The race to be held at Circuit de la Sarthe near the town of Le Mans in France will be the 88th edition of 24 Hours of Le Mans. A Toyota TS050 Hybrid driven by Sebastien Buemi, Fernando Alonso and Kazuki Nakajima had won the event in 2019. The driver with most wins at the event is Danish legend Tom Kristensen who has won 9 races between 1997 and 2013. Porsche has the distinction of winning most win as a constructor by winning 19 times, the last one coming in 2017.

