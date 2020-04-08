New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Crisis: TVS, Srinivasan Services Trust Offers Support For Healthcare Workers

Srinivasan Services Trust, the CSR arm of TVS Group, has distributed over 6.5 lakh masks and 1.2 lakh food packets to healthcare workers and essential services providers.

The TVS Group has already pledged Rs. 55 Crore to battle the Coronavirus pandemic

  • TVS is on course to make 1 million face mask for healthcare workers
  • Over 6.5 lakh masks have already been distributed
  • TVS is also preparing pre-packed meals for frontline workers

The Coronavirus has had a damaging effect in India and on the globe as well. And we have seen many automotive manufacturers trying to help communities, healthcare workers and essential workers in these times of distress. Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the CSR wing of the TVS Group is also contributing to the same and is extending support to frontline workers, who are battling the Coronavirus head on. The company has distributed more than 6.5 lakh masks to healthcare workers and is on course to make 1 million masks for medical consumption and supplying them in villages across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Also Read: TVS Group Pledges ₹ 30 Crore For Fighting COVID-19

Srinivasan Services Trust has deployed vehicles and disinfectants to various municipalities in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. SST is also distributing disposable hand gloves, and helping produce medical equipment to arrest the spread of COVID-19, which is seeing spikes on a daily basis. SST handed over a 'Disinfectant Spray Cannon' vehicle to the Corporation of Chennai to aid in disinfecting localities through chemical spraying. Over 2,000 villages have been disinfected through this initiative.

Also Read: TVS Pledges Rs 25 Crore To PM CARES Fund To Battle COVID-19

Additionally, SST is also employing factory kitchens at TVS' manufacturing units in Hosur and Padi to prepare food packets. These are supplied to all essential care workers in the vicinity, from police personnel, municipal staff to healthcare workers. The Trust has distributed over 1.2 lakh food packets to healthcare and essential workers.

TVS Motor Company has announced that it will donate ₹ 25 crore to the PM Relief Fund (PM-CARES) for battling Coronavirus pandemic in India. This is in addition to the ₹ 30 crore that Srinivasan Services Trust (TVS' CSR arm) and Sundaram Clayton Ltd had already committed earlier. The TVS Group is also evaluating a possible collaboration with 3D printing companies to make ventilators to support hospitals in the fight against coronavirus.

