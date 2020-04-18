New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Drives A Twist In Mahindra's 'Driven By Design' Challenge

In its fifth edition the campaign has gone online and all artistic pieces can be submitted as images, videos or in written form.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The theme for this years Driven by Design campaign is Whats Your Art?

Highlights

  • Aim is to bring Mahindra Racing fans together during isolation.
  • Friday, May 1st 2020 is when entries close.
  • British artist Popbangcolour to present art tutorials .

Mahindra Racing's driven by design campaign has become immensely popular amongst motorsport fans across the world. In the previous years the campaign came up with some fantastic designs on racing suits, helmets and race cars. The fifth edition of the challenge opened earlier this week coinciding with World Art day on April 15th, 2020. But the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns being imposed in different parts of the globe has meant this edition has been taken completely online. The 'isolation creation' means you can include any type of art, from drawings and written pieces to musical scores and model cars.

Entries can be made on Mahindra Racing website or on its social media channels. There is no limit on the number of entries and Friday, May 1st 2020 is when they close. The team's favourite pieces will be featured on its social media channels as it uses art to bring Mahindra Racing fans together during this period of isolation. Team Principal Dilbagh Gill will also choose a selection of his favourite entries to win a video call with himself and one of the Mahindra Racing drivers.

Speaking about the creativity campaign, Mr Gill said," For the last five years I've enjoyed looking at all the artwork, so with complete creative freedom in the hands of our passioneers, I can't wait to see what pieces of art we receive."

0 Comments

Mahindra racing team has also teamed up with renowned contemporary British artist Popbangcolour to present three art tutorials that will guide the participants in creating their isolation designs. Previous Driven by Design campaigns include designing the team's race car livery (M3Electro and M4Electro), a special race suit (Nick Heidfeld and Pascal Wehrlein for the Berlin E-Prix) and a helmet for Jerome D'Ambrosio for last season's Marrakesh E-Prix.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Mahindra models

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 10 - 16.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 4.88 - 7.95 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 27.7 - 30.7 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
TVS Motor Company Acquires Norton Motorcycles
TVS Motor Company Acquires Norton Motorcycles
New Skoda Octavia Launch In Early 2021; Will Be Offered With The RS Variant From The Word Go
New Skoda Octavia Launch In Early 2021; Will Be Offered With The RS Variant From The Word Go
Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel Variants Discontinued
Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel Variants Discontinued
Meet These Kerala Women Cops Performing Lockdown Duties On Royal Enfields
Meet These Kerala Women Cops Performing Lockdown Duties On Royal Enfields
Select your City
or select from popular cities