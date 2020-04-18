Coronavirus Drives A Twist In Mahindra's 'Driven By Design' Challenge

Mahindra Racing's driven by design campaign has become immensely popular amongst motorsport fans across the world. In the previous years the campaign came up with some fantastic designs on racing suits, helmets and race cars. The fifth edition of the challenge opened earlier this week coinciding with World Art day on April 15th, 2020. But the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns being imposed in different parts of the globe has meant this edition has been taken completely online. The 'isolation creation' means you can include any type of art, from drawings and written pieces to musical scores and model cars.

Entries can be made on Mahindra Racing website or on its social media channels. There is no limit on the number of entries and Friday, May 1st 2020 is when they close. The team's favourite pieces will be featured on its social media channels as it uses art to bring Mahindra Racing fans together during this period of isolation. Team Principal Dilbagh Gill will also choose a selection of his favourite entries to win a video call with himself and one of the Mahindra Racing drivers.

Speaking about the creativity campaign, Mr Gill said," For the last five years I've enjoyed looking at all the artwork, so with complete creative freedom in the hands of our passioneers, I can't wait to see what pieces of art we receive."

Mahindra racing team has also teamed up with renowned contemporary British artist Popbangcolour to present three art tutorials that will guide the participants in creating their isolation designs. Previous Driven by Design campaigns include designing the team's race car livery (M3Electro and M4Electro), a special race suit (Nick Heidfeld and Pascal Wehrlein for the Berlin E-Prix) and a helmet for Jerome D'Ambrosio for last season's Marrakesh E-Prix.

