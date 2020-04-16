New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Effect: Harley-Davidson Cuts Salaries, Lays Off Staff In The US

In addition to laying off staff, the CEO and Board of Directors will forego their salaries, and executive leadership salaries will be cut by 30 per cent.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Harley-Davidson is facing the heat from the COVID-19 outbreak and announced drastic measures

Highlights

  • CEO, Board of Directors to forego salary and cash compensation
  • 30 per cent salary reduction for executive leadership
  • 10-20 per cent reduction in salary for most US employees

Harley-Davidson has announced that the company has temporarily laid off most of its global production employees and implemented salary cuts as the American motorcycle brand makes efforts to lower costs, as the coronavirus pandemic has hurt its business. The latest announcement comes after Harley-Davidson withdrew its earnings forecast for this year, saying disruption due to the COVID-19 outbreak could dent the brand's ability to supply and sell motorcycles. As part of the cost cuts, Harley-Davidson said the company will "significantly" reduce all non-essential spending.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Withdraws Financial Forecasts For 2020

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Bikes

Street 750

Roadster

Iron 883

Fat Boy

Forty-Eight

Fat Bob

Street Rod

CVO Limited

Street Bob

1200 Custom

Softail Deluxe

Heritage Softail Classic

Road King

Softail Low Rider

Street Glide Special

Road Glide Special

4ub0am9g

Harley-Davidson has shut down at least three production facitilies in the US after an employee tested positive for coronavirus

"The effects of COVID-19 on economies around the world have been swift and unprecedented. It is essential for us to respond quickly, adapt and position the company to manage near-term challenges while preparing to re-energize the business for the recovery and beyond," said Jochen Zeitz, acting President and CEO, Harley-Davidson.

"We understand that navigating this new reality has a real impact on our employees," added Zeitz. "Their dedication to Harley-Davidson is never taken for granted, and we thank them for supporting one another and rallying together as we manage the profound impact of COVID-19."

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Suspends US Production Over Coronavirus Crisis

Harley-Davidson's CEO and Board of Directors will forego their salaries, the company said, although Harley-Davidson didn't specify for how long. Salaries of executive leadership will be cut by 30 per cent, while most other salaried employees will see a reduction between 10-20 per cent in their paychecks. The company said salary reductions will be reassessed at the end of the second quarter, and has also added that it will not hand out merit increases for 2020 and will freeze hiring. Harley-Davidson said it will take similar actions outside the US, so salary cuts and layoffs are expected across the world, including India.

0 Comments

Harley-Davidson had already suspended all motorcycle production at its plants in the US after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The iconic American motorcycle brand has already been reeling under slowing sales, and had suspended motorcycle production recently in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, the company has also been facing management issues, with Matt Levatich stepping down as CEO after more than two decades in the brand, and reports of a new battle between the board and one of its main investors.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Harley-Davidson Street 750 with Immediate Rivals

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson
Street 750

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson Street 750
₹ 5.34 - 5.47 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Roadster
Harley-Davidson Roadster
₹ 10.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
₹ 9.23 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
₹ 18.25 - 20.1 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
₹ 10.61 - 10.98 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
₹ 14.59 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
₹ 6.45 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
₹ 49.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
₹ 12.59 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
₹ 10.65 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
₹ 18.65 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
₹ 19.71 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road King
Harley-Davidson Road King
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
₹ 13.75 - 14.69 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
₹ 30.53 - 34.84 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
₹ 32.99 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Popular Actresses From the '90s & Their Luxurious Rides
Popular Actresses From the '90s & Their Luxurious Rides
Finance Ministry Announces Relief For Auto Insurance Policy Holders
Finance Ministry Announces Relief For Auto Insurance Policy Holders
Coronavirus Pandemic: CEAT Tyres Sanitizes 811 Trucks Delivering Essential Goods; Aim To Cover 1000
Coronavirus Pandemic: CEAT Tyres Sanitizes 811 Trucks Delivering Essential Goods; Aim To Cover 1000
2020 Nissan Kicks Facelift Spotted Up Close In Thailand
2020 Nissan Kicks Facelift Spotted Up Close In Thailand
Select your City
or select from popular cities