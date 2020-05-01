Coronavirus: Ferrari Driver Charles Leclerc Turns Red Cross Volunteer

Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc got into a much slower car than usual earlier this week to perform some very important duties during the Coronavirus pandemic. The Ferrari driver, who at this time of the year would be jetting around the world for races, drove a delivery van across Monte Carlo, where he resides to deliver some essentials to those in need. As a Red Cross volunteer his duties included distribution of meals to the elderly people who are unable to leave their homes and helping transport necessary equipment to a medical facility. Leclerc also distributed meals to Red Cross volunteers around Monaco.

Leclerc is open to fan-less races if it helps get F1 season get started. (Picture: Formula1.com) The Ferrari driver is also an ambassador of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, which is actively involved providing protective cloth masks free of cost to those who need them. Apart from assisting the princess in her initiative, Leclerc has also raced online to help contribute for the World Health Organisation's Coronavirus Response Fund.

Also read: Coronavirus Lockdown: Formula 1 Aims To Begin 2020 Season In July

Aside from his volunteer work Leclerc has also taken up sim racing and has ended up winning the first two Virtual Grands Prix he has taken part in. Speaking to F1.com he said,"The official (virtual) F1 races are actually quite serious and we all want to win. This is good way to stay sharp and practice with pressure. Even on a virtual game like this, I have pressure." The Formula 1 organisation is targeting a 2020 racing return in July in Austria. Leclerc says he is open to fan-less races if it helps get the season started.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.