New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus: Ferrari Driver Charles Leclerc Turns Red Cross Volunteer

The Ferrari driver helped in distribution of meals and transporting medical equipment in Monte Carlo.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Leclerc is actively racing online to raise money for WHO Corona response fund.

Highlights

  • Leclerc is assisting in providing protective cloth masks free of cost.
  • He has also distributed meals to Red Cross volunteers around Monaco.
  • Aside from his volunteer work Leclerc has also taken up sim racing.

Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc got into a much slower car than usual earlier this week to perform some very important duties during the Coronavirus pandemic. The Ferrari driver, who at this time of the year would be jetting around the world for races, drove a delivery van across Monte Carlo, where he resides to deliver some essentials to those in need. As a Red Cross volunteer his duties included distribution of meals to the elderly people who are unable to leave their homes and helping transport necessary equipment to a medical facility. Leclerc also distributed meals to Red Cross volunteers around Monaco.

vctgpnis

Leclerc is open to fan-less races if it helps get F1 season get started. (Picture: Formula1.com)

The Ferrari driver is also an ambassador of the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, which is actively involved providing protective cloth masks free of cost to those who need them. Apart from assisting the princess in her initiative, Leclerc has also raced online to help contribute for the World Health Organisation's Coronavirus Response Fund.

Also read:  Coronavirus Lockdown: Formula 1 Aims To Begin 2020 Season In July

Aside from his volunteer work Leclerc has also taken up sim racing and has ended up winning the first two Virtual Grands Prix he has taken part in. Speaking to F1.com he said,"The official (virtual) F1 races are actually quite serious and we all want to win. This is good way to stay sharp and practice with pressure. Even on a virtual game like this, I have pressure." The Formula 1 organisation is targeting a 2020 racing return in July in Austria. Leclerc says he is open to fan-less races if it helps get the season started.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Ferrari models

Ferrari GTC4Lusso
Ferrari GTC4Lusso
₹ 4.2 - 5.2 Crore *
Ferrari 488 Spider
Ferrari 488 Spider
₹ 4.34 Crore *
Ferrari Portofino
Ferrari Portofino
₹ 3.5 Crore *
Ferrari 488 GTB
Ferrari 488 GTB
₹ 3.88 Crore *
Ferrari 812 Superfast
Ferrari 812 Superfast
₹ 5.2 Crore *
Ferrari California T
Ferrari California T
₹ 3.8 Crore *
View More
x
Coronavirus Lockdown: What’s An E-Pass And How To Get It
Coronavirus Lockdown: What’s An E-Pass And How To Get It
Hero HF Deluxe is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities