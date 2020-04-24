Coronavirus Forces Extension Of Formula E Season Suspension

The Coronavirus pandemic is forcing the postpostment or cancelling of all major motorsport events across the world. There are strict containment measures put in place globally by governments and this has now forced a further suspension of the FIA Formula E racing championships. Last month the ABB FIA Formula E Championship and the FIA had announced that the 2019/20 season will be temporarily suspended for a two-month period, that in the update shared earlier this week has now been extended till the end of June. The last race of the ongoing 6th season of the championships was held in Marrakesh in February.

A statement on the Formula E website read," Formula E and the FIA continue to use its flag-based system to determine the status of each race. We can now confirm that red flags have been applied to the months of May and June, meaning the Berlin E-Prix can no longer take place as originally planned on June 21." A red flag represents that no races will happen, a yellow flag indicates a time window to potentially restart racing and a green flag means the race can start again.

A contingency plan is being explored that involves staging races behind closed doors.

July has now become a yellow flag month, with the opportunity to host events or reschedule races remaining open should the coronavirus situation stabilise. The organisation also added that it is assessing all available options in order to finish the season with the highest number of races possible. A contingency plan is being explored which talks about staging races behind closed doors, using permanent track facilities, introducing new double headers and extending the season beyond its original end date.

