Coronavirus Lockdown: Formula 1 Aims To Begin 2020 Season In July

Formula 1 is hopeful that it will still be able to complete between 15-18 races in the 2020 season. The organisation has revealed that the target is to start racing in Europe through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria on July 3-5. Starting September till November, races will be held majorly in Asia, Eurasia and the Americas. The end of the season race will take place in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi.

A statement by F1 CEO Chase Carey published on the official website said, "We will publish our finalised calendar as soon as we possibly can. We expect the early races to be without fans but hope fans will be part of our events as we move further into the schedule. We still have to work out many issues like the procedures for the teams and our other partners to enter and operate in each country."

Silverstone will give thousands of tickets to next year's race to health workers fighting the pandemic. In a related announcement organisers of the British Grand Prix, which is due in July, have announced that if the race is held this year, it would take place behind closed doors given the challenges caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Silverstone chief Stuart Pringle said,"We have left this difficult decision for as long as possible, but it is abundantly clear given the current conditions in the country and the government requirements in place now and for the foreseeable future, that a Grand Prix under normal conditions is just not going to be possible."

The organisers added that they will be giving thousands of tickets to next year's race to NHS and other key workers after their efforts on the front line fighting coronavirus. Earlier this week it was also announced that the French Grand Prix, due to take place in late June, will not be going ahead.

