Coronavirus: Government Issues Cleanliness Guidelines For Essential Goods Vehicles

More than a month after the nationwide lockdown came into force owing the Coronavirus pandemic, the Union Govt. has come out with cleanliness guidelines for transporters of essential services in the country. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has provided an animation video illustration of Dos and Don't for drivers of such vehicles as they handle increasing movements of goods across the country. The Ministry has also called for respecting these drivers who are ferrying essential goods & medicines during the lockdown.

Action to facilitate Inter-State border movement of vehicles carrying essential goods has been sought. The Centre has asked transporters involved in movement of essentials services to maintain personal hygiene at all times. They been asked to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds whenever possible and wear a mask while driving or exiting the vehicle. They have to always keep a sanitiser in their vehicles and there should not be extra passengers other than a helper and a driver as per the rules. Social distancing is to be followed at all times especially when there's a chance of coming in close contact with people at check posts, loading-unloading points and restaurants. Vehicles also need to be sanitised every day. Also read: Coronavirus Lockdown: NHAI Resumes Toll Collection, Increases Fee

When it comes to don'ts the list in not as long. It talks about not using torn, used or old masks and not allowing more than one assistant to travel in the vehicle. Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways has also called for urgent action to facilitate Inter-State border movement of vehicles carrying essential goods to ease public life during the Coronavirus pandemic.

