Coronavirus: High-Spec Mahindra Ventilators Ready For Production

One of India's largest business conglomorates Mahindra and Mahindra has been at the heart of the much needed battle against Coronavirus. Ever since its manufacturing facilities across the country stopped functioning due to the nationwide lockdown, the company channeled its resources into making various kinds of medical equipment that are benefiting both the medical practitioners as well as patients who have been infected by the disease. After making face masks, face shields, aerosol boxes and an affordable ventilator, now a high-spec ventilator is ready for production.

Mahindra is also making in-house affordable Ambu bag Ventilators.

Mahindra Engineers have been helping a Bengaluru-based healthcare partner, Skanray to simplify ventilator designs and scale up capacity. The final product is now ready for production the news of which was shared by Mahindra & Mahindra's Managing Director, Dr. Pawan Goenka on Twitter. He shared that as of now there is no demand for these ventilators and he hopes that despite the ingenuity and many weeks of hard work by the company's engineers these devices never leave the factories.

SkanRay/Mahindra ventilator, especially designed for Coronavirus, is ready for production. Thankfully there is no demand. Despite the ingenuity and many weeks of hard work by our engineers, we hope the machines never have to leave our factories. ⁦⁦@MahindraRise⁩ pic.twitter.com/wRsIBoDBD8 May 14, 2020



Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra also echoed Dr. Goenka's feelings. He expressed his appreciation to Skanray as well as everyone else who contributed in making these Ventilators calling it an outstanding achievement.

Whether or not they are used, I want to express my appreciation to SkanRay, you, Velu and the joint team for your outstanding commitment and effort... You all made us proud. https://t.co/h41wR8Yi9r — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 14, 2020



Mahindra had undertaken a two-pronged approach when it came to making ventilators. At one end the company along with two large PSUs worked with Skanray which makes high spec ventilators to help them to simplify design and scale up capacity. On the other end the comany has also been working on an automated version of the Bag Valve Mask ventilator (commonly known as Ambu bag). For this inputs have been taken from 10 doctors and few biomedical engineers and these designs will be made available to anyone who wants to manufacture these affordable devices.