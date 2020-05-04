Coronavirus: Hyundai India Issues Safety Guidelines For Its Sales And Service Outlets

Hyundai Motor India has charted out detailed guidelines, with heavy safety measures, for its sales and service outlets across the country. The company has listed out several measures undertaken to ensure that its dealer partners meet the highest levels of sanitation and hygiene requirements, to gain customer trust, which will be essential for the business to function in the post lockdown era. In fact, the carmaker, in association with Mobis India, part of Hyundai Motor Group, has dispatched 6.8 lakh masks (3-Ply, N-90 & N-95) along with 20,000 half litre, and 1.5 lakh 100 ml cases of sanitisers for consumers, sales, service and backend staff at all dealerships.

All new and serviced Hyundai cars will be completely sanitised before it's handed over to a customer

Commenting on the development, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, "The Safety and Well Being of our Customers and Employees is Paramount. With the evolving situation, we must adapt ourselves for the future. Under the umbrella of the 'Hyundai Cares' initiative, we are geared up to meet these challenges with sufficient measures that will Enhance Customer Confidence while also ensuring a Safe Showroom & Workshop Environment for Customers and Employees. Our carefully thought out initiatives will encompass all ownership aspects of Hyundai Cars for New & Existing Customers."

Under the new guidelines, Hyundai dealerships across India will now frequently sanitise the showrooms, along with the models that are on display and the test drive cars, customer lounges, washrooms, and other areas. The dealerships will also ensure contactless interaction and demonstrations, and make sure that be it a new model or a car that is leaving the service centre, they are completely sanitised before it is handed over to a customer, with pick-up & drop option for the latter. Both showrooms and service centres will perform thermal screening of all employees and visitors, and incorporate paperless transitions with online booking, purchase, and payment options.

Hyundai's Click To Buy website offers a complete contactless car buying platform for customers

Furthermore, Hyundai also offers a complete contactless car buying option with its Click-To-Buy digital platform, which allows you to select, customise and book the car online. The website also offers you finance options, and there are also sales consultants to guide you through the entire process with minimal physical contact, minimal paperwork and home delivery options. Plus, you have the option to get the car home delivered or schedule a pickup from the dealership. Hyundai is also offering customers its 360 Digital Service & Contact-less Service Experience, through which customers can book a service appointment online through the Hyundai Care app, WhatsApp, Hyundai Website or a call to Dealers.

While the nationwide lockdown has been extended for the second time, till May 17, this time around, the government has eased the restrictions on economic activities in the green and orange zone, which have lesser cases of coronavirus. So, initially, only those Hyundai dealerships will get approval to commence operations that are in the low-risk zones, with limited manpower, and as per the safety guidelines set by the government. Currently, the company is in the process of getting the necessary approvals from different state governments.

