New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus: Hyundai Logo Re-imagined To Promote Social Distancing

Several iterations of the Hyundai shaking hands logo are now promoting things like washing of hands and elbow shaking

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Hyundai's unique way of promoting social distancing by re-imagining its logo

Highlights

  • Hyundai is working to streamline its business & take COVID-19 head on
  • The logo is re-imagined as two people maintaining social distancing
  • The new logo also reminds of the importance of washing hands

Korean car giant Hyundai has tweaked its logo promote social distancing in these times of Coronavirus pandemic. Traditionally the Hyundai logo shows 2 people doing a handshake, one being the customer and other being the company. The essence always has been to promote cordial relations between the two. The arrival of Coronavirus pandemic has ensured that shaking hands is the first casualty the world over and keeping in tune with the changing times the logo has now been re-imagined to promote social distancing.

f4mapq1c

One re-imgination of the Hyundai logo also promotes washing of hands 

Through these tweaked iterations Hyundai is also reminding everyone the importance of washing hands with soap and water saying that is the simplest protection for all of us. These logos may not end up being used extensively or on production cars but have certainly made an impact in this fight against the disease.

0 Comments

The company is taking several steps across the world to streamline its business and contribute in taking on the pandemic. Some global measures include extension of 'Hyundai CARE' warranty extension program and introducing digital showrooms and online bookings. Buildings are being disinfected and personal sanitation items are being provided while work from home implemented according to government guidelines. In India provision of donation of test kits imported from Korea is being facilitated and along with local vendors the company is has started production of ventilators. Recognizing the sacrifices of healthcare professionals and volunteers across the world, Hyundai is also providing fleets of vehicles to frontline personnel to better enable their mobility when they need it the most.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Hyundai models

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.5 - 9.32 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5 - 7.99 Lakh *
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura
₹ 5.8 - 9.23 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.3 - 5.79 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.83 - 6.5 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.72 - 23.91 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 7.74 - 9.93 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 5.85 - 8.79 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 15.89 - 20.39 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 18.77 - 26.97 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
TVS Motor Company May Bid For Britain's Norton Motorcycles
TVS Motor Company May Bid For Britain's Norton Motorcycles
Top 5 Family Scooters That You Can Buy
Top 5 Family Scooters That You Can Buy
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 World Car Of The Year: Kia Telluride
2020 World Car Of The Year: Kia Telluride
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities