Coronavirus: Hyundai Prepares For A New Normal

Today we are a part of an unprecedented world event. Something that has overwhelmed us all in a way we have never felt before. COVID-19 has challenged everyone. But as they say when the going gets tough, the tough get going. The spread of this pandemic and the challenges associated with it are a test of our resilience. In these defining times, it is crucial to reflect on our core values and further strengthen the consumer trust in the after-sales service. As our customers' lifetime mobility partner, Hyundai is leaving no stone unturned in this endeavour. The safety, health, and hygiene of our employees, our customers, our business partners and our communities are of utmost priority. Our focus currently is on near-term impactful measures that can help our society, employees, dealers and supply partners to safely navigate these turbulent times. And subsequently the focus will shift towards ways to quickly restore operations and near normalcy.

Also Read: Hyundai India Donates ₹ 7 Crore To PM CARES Fund

Under its Click to Buy digital platform, Hyundai offers 10 models and is connected to 500 dealerships across India

Technology is not just an enabler, it drives businesses

The one thing businesses have experienced is the increasingly critical role technology is playing today - not just in enabling communication but also in conducting business in a more efficient manner. From conducting online meetings with all our regional teams, to connecting with our corporate teams and most of all leveraging online platform for enabling sales, digital is driving our business. With the country under lockdown, our strategy to go digital is working for us. There has been a noticeable shift in the recent past, where digital models of retail and sales are garnering traction amongst buyers. Customers are now factoring in convenience to their purchase journey, even for products such as Automobiles. At Hyundai, we have aimed to be first movers, and it was in January this year that we'd introduced India's first online automobile sales platform. 'Click to Buy' offers a seamless, convenient and safe end-to-end car purchase journey. Through this we will cater to the needs of new-age digital customers for purchase of new cars. Ten Hyundai models including the new Verna are available on the 'Click to Buy' platform, and this would act as an additional sales channel for over 500 Hyundai dealerships. The platform is connected in real time across India to fulfil the needs of the millennial generation.

Also Read: Hyundai Distributes PPEs And Dry Rations In Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra

The second-gen Hyundai Creta was launched less than a week before the lockdown was announced impacting sales and deliveries

Overcoming the business disruption

Through this platform we have updated and simplified the car-buying experience and after-sales services. Post registering, customers can choose from the model line-up and configure the vehicle of their choice to select the exterior/interior colours along with the financing options. This service also gives you an option of choosing a personalised assistant during the purchase cycle of the vehicle, and customer can get in touch with the allocated sales representative at any stage during the online purchase. Customers can even decide their preferred Delivery options - pick the vehicle from the selected dealer or get their vehicle delivered at their doorstep. During this period of national emergency as well, Hyundai is facilitating the sale of its cars through this portal. All customer queries can be addressed via dealerships in real time and for customers who finalise purchase - delivery will take place once normal operations resume.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Verna Launched in India; Prices Start From ₹ 9.30 Lakh

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift, which was launched during the lockdown is also available on Hyundai's Click to Buy platform

Compassionate marketing will be the order of the day

The Global crisis will impact customer sentiments and business operations. In the near term it will be important to be cognizant of these changes and rework communication and marketing strategies. This will require marketers to spin the flywheel of creativity because the current times demands more compassion, humanity, reality, and kindness. They define a company's culture and demonstrate the values it stands for. As marketers, the most important question we are asking ourselves right now is not - 'How can we sell more?' Instead it is - 'How can we support customers during this time?'

Hyundai will start vehicle deliveries once the lockdown ends

The auto industry's key responsibility

As an industry we must leverage digital assets to connect with our stakeholders and convey safety messages. We are ensuring strict adherence by dealer partners to advisories issued by state and local authorities. The automobile industry must understand our responsibility to provide uninterrupted service to customers in these challenging times. Accordingly, services like 24X7 roadside assistance must be available for customers as help in case of any emergency. Further, for our customers who were unable to avail of vehicle's Warranty / Extended Warranty / Free Service due to Health Emergency or dealership shutdown in affected cities, we will offer extended support of two months.

Also Read: Hyundai Palisade & Kia Telluride: Which Flagship SUV Is Right For India?

Our vision 'Progress for Humanity' compels us to put our stakeholders' interest as top priority. Under the 'Hyundai Cares' programme, we have established various initiatives to promote safety and welfare of those associated with us. Additionally, we suspended production at our factories temporarily and monitoring the situation closely. As a caring brand, Hyundai has always been at the forefront of lending a helping hand. As part of this endeavour we are importing COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Testing Kits from South Korea. These Advanced kits have a very high level of accuracy and can help serve over 25000 People.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.