Coronavirus Impact: Ducati India Delays Its New Motorcycle Launches By A Quarter

The Coronavirus outbreak has put off many plans in the auto sector across the globe and Italian automakers are the ones who have probably taken the most severe hit. Like others, even Ducati India has postponed its launch plans and has confirmed that all its new launches will now be delayed at least by a quarter. The company is now targeting to launch its first product this year in Q3 since its supply chain has been disrupted, which is largely dependent on the Thailand manufacturing facility.

Speaking to carandbike in the Freewheeling with SVP webisode, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director - Ducati India said, "All our plans have got delayed and it would actually not be the right time now to take the names of all the product we were planning to bring to India in the phased manner, because they all have got delayed by at least a quarter or so. We have two factories, one at Thailand and one at Italy, in Borgo Panigale, and both factories have been severely hit. The Thai government has extended the lockdown till May 31, that's another challenge for the business community now as we all are dependent on the Thai supply chain. There are many companies including us who get there supply from Thailand, so this is an issue for all of us. And in India we get our supplies from Thailand only, there are very few bikes like the V4 that come from Italy. So we are now looking at Q3 to launch our first bike."

New Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO will likely be launched in the last quarter of this year.

As we have already reported, the Ducati Panigale V2 will be the first model to be launched in India by the company in 2020.Then the company is also planning to launch the new Multistrada 950 and Scrambler 1100 Pro subsequently.

