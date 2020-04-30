New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus: Jagaur Land Rover India Extends Warranty, Service Schedules

The company has extended the schedules for warranty, extended warranty and free service by upto 2 months on its cars.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Extended warranty has been pushed further by 30 days or 1,000 kms.

Highlights

  • Warranty extension valid on vehicles where customer concern is reported.
  • Free service extended by 2 months/ 3,200 kms, whichever happens earlier.
  • Road side assistance numbers are still active in case of emergencies.

The Coronavirus pandemic has meant that most automobile manufacturers are allowing extensions of things like warranty, extended warranty and free services on their products. British luxury car maker Jagaur Land Rover has now come out with its own set of relaxations for the Indian customers. The company has announced date and distance relaxations on all 3 services mentioned above. To begin with warranty commitments will be honoured by retailers for 2 additional months for vehicles where customer concern is reported and repairs could not be completed due to lockdown and warranty would expire during this period.

r7a2kjb4

Service appointments can be taken online using JLR India's new integrated booking facility. 

In addition to this free service schedules have also been extended by up to 2 months or 3,200 kms on all vehicles, whichever happens earlier. Vehicles with extended warranty expiring between March 23rd, 2020 and end of lockdown period can claim warranty on repairs up to 1,000 kms or 30 days after the lockdown is over. The company says its road side assistance numbers are still active in case of emergencies.

Also read: Jaguar Land Rover To Resume Production At 3 Manufacturing Facilities

0 Comments

At present while vehicle usage is not recommended, the company has requested its owners to start their vehicles, and keep in stationary position at least once in a week to keep the battery life healthy and avoid any chance of non-start of vehicles, when required. For added convenience, service appointments for cars can now be taken online using the company's new integrated booking facility. The customer has to enter the details of the car, choose a retailer and select the desired service options. After choosing a preferred date and time from available slots an e-mail will be sent by the company that will confirm the appointment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Land Rover models

Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
₹ 1.04 - 1.87 Crore *
Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
₹ 1.82 - 4.05 Crore *
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
₹ 54.94 - 59.85 Lakh *
Land Rover Defender
Land Rover Defender
₹ 69.99 - 87.1 Lakh *
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
₹ 72.47 Lakh *
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport
₹ 57.06 - 60.89 Lakh *
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery
₹ 75.18 Lakh - 1.09 Crore *
View More
x
Toyota Innova Crysta Updated With More Standard Safety Features
Toyota Innova Crysta Updated With More Standard Safety Features
Coronavirus Lockdown: What’s An E-Pass And How To Get It
Coronavirus Lockdown: What’s An E-Pass And How To Get It
Jeep Grand Compass 7-Seater SUV Details Leaked In Brazil
Jeep Grand Compass 7-Seater SUV Details Leaked In Brazil
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities