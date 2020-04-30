Coronavirus: Jagaur Land Rover India Extends Warranty, Service Schedules

The Coronavirus pandemic has meant that most automobile manufacturers are allowing extensions of things like warranty, extended warranty and free services on their products. British luxury car maker Jagaur Land Rover has now come out with its own set of relaxations for the Indian customers. The company has announced date and distance relaxations on all 3 services mentioned above. To begin with warranty commitments will be honoured by retailers for 2 additional months for vehicles where customer concern is reported and repairs could not be completed due to lockdown and warranty would expire during this period.

Service appointments can be taken online using JLR India's new integrated booking facility.

In addition to this free service schedules have also been extended by up to 2 months or 3,200 kms on all vehicles, whichever happens earlier. Vehicles with extended warranty expiring between March 23rd, 2020 and end of lockdown period can claim warranty on repairs up to 1,000 kms or 30 days after the lockdown is over. The company says its road side assistance numbers are still active in case of emergencies.

At present while vehicle usage is not recommended, the company has requested its owners to start their vehicles, and keep in stationary position at least once in a week to keep the battery life healthy and avoid any chance of non-start of vehicles, when required. For added convenience, service appointments for cars can now be taken online using the company's new integrated booking facility. The customer has to enter the details of the car, choose a retailer and select the desired service options. After choosing a preferred date and time from available slots an e-mail will be sent by the company that will confirm the appointment.

