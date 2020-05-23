Coronavirus: Kia Care With 3-Step Sanitisation Initiative Introduced For Customers

Kia India will be providing vehicle sanitisation free of cost to customers for the first two weeks

Kia Motors India has announced the introduction of the Kia Care initiative that brings a new three-step hygiene and sanitisation protocol for its vehicles and servicing. The campaign has been rolled out in wake of the coronavirus pandemic and offers free sanitisation to customers on a first-come, first-serve basis. The programme is available across the company's 192 service touchpoints across 160 cities in the country. Kia Care has been designed to regulate hygiene checks across three major levels - vehicle safety, network safety and customer safety, Kia Motors India said in a statement.

Commenting on the new measures, Tae Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales Officer, Kia Motors India said, "As a global leader in customer satisfaction initiatives, Kia Motors endeavours to offer the best in after-sales service. Our new 'Kia Care' campaign, which comes under the 'Kia Promise to Care' assurance, incorporates new hygiene checks and measures to ensure the health of our customers is not compromised. Given the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have implemented this programme to cover not just vehicle hygiene, but that of our service centres and staff as well. The campaign allows us to offer peace-of-mind to our customers to get their precious Kia vehicles serviced with the utmost safety in these difficult times."

The three-step programme under Kia Care promises complete sanitisation of the vehicle. The first step includes proper cleaning and disinfecting the entire vehicle with a top wash for the exterior, followed by cleaning the interior with special attention to the frequently touched surfaces including the steering wheel, door handles, gear lever. The company uses an anti-microbial solution and fumigation of the car to neutralise anti-bacterial properties. The Vehicle Hygiene Programme will be applicable for two weeks at the company's service centres.

Next up, Kia's dealerships and service centres will need to follow the Network Hygiene Protocol that includes a three-shift sanitisation programme along with sanitiser availability, regular temperature checks for all customers and employees and covering all facets of customer interactions from their arrival in the dealership to their departure.

Lastly, there's the Your Hygiene Protocol that will be dedicated to the customer's safety and includes contactless digital service via the Kia App, online paperless service with pick-up and drop facility and access to exclusive Mobile workshops with no physical involvement. The company has extended the free services duration by another two months, due to the lockdown.

