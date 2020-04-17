New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Launch Date Revealed

Finally, there is some good news for motorcycle enthusiasts amid the Coronavirus Lockdown. Triumph Motorcycles India will be launching the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS on April 22, 2020.

| Published:
0  Views
Highlights

  • The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS will be launched on April 22, 2020
  • We expect the motorcycle to be priced at about Rs. 11.5 lakh
  • It will go up against the Ducati Monster 821 & Kawasaki Z900

The Coronavirus lockdown led many manufacturers re-think their new product launch strategies. One of the manufacturers was Triumph Motorcycles India. The company had initially planned to launch the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS on March 25, 2020. But with the lockdown enforced, the company pushed the launch to a later date. Now, it is confirmed that Triumph Motorcycles India will launch the updated Street Triple RS on April 22, 2020. We are looking forward to ride the motorcycle in India and bring you a comprehensive review. Once things are back to normal and when it is safe to do so!

(The new Street Triple RS is one of the most entertaining and engaging roadsters and is easily one of the very best bikes out there)

The new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS gets updated with a re-worked engine that meets the latest Euro 5 and Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission regulations. It also gets a meatier mid-range performance, with a wider power band in the mid-range, which translates to 9 per cent more peak torque, and 9 per cent extra power between 6,000 and 8,000 rpm. Maximum power output is rated 121 bhp coming in at 11,750 rpm, while peak torque is 79 Nm at 9,350 rpm. The engine includes a new exhaust cam, new intake duct, lighter crank and clutch, and with 7 per cent less rolling inertia.

(The 2020 Triump Street Triple RS is more flexible than ever, and its biggest strengths are versatility and flexibility)

In terms of visual cues, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS retains the same dimensions, same silhouette and same chassis. The design changes include the new LED headlight with aggressive, eyebrow-like strip of LED DRLs giving it a hint of aggressiveness and renewed appeal. The TFT instrument console has a new design too and is now more comprehensive. The body panels, fly-screen, side panels, seat cowl and belly pan have all been updated too.

