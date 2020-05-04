Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Here's How You Can Drive Out From Today

As Lockdown 3.0 kicks in, the entire country has been divided into 3 zones depending upon the effects the Coronavirus pandemic has had on that geographical location. When it comes to stepping out of your house a good number of relaxations have been given by the Union Home Ministry depending on which zone you live in. While the Green zones have been allowed maximum number of activities including the use of public transport and buses, those living in the Orange and Red Zones can use their personal vehicles or cabs from today even for non-essential activities.

Lockdown3.0: What is allowed and what is prohibited, in red, orange and green zones? Here is a simple ready-reckoner for you #IndiaFightsCoronavirus #Lockdown3 #Lockdownextention pic.twitter.com/sxMOTaOXTZ — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 2, 2020

The order issued by the Government states that in all 3 zones while using individual 4 wheelers, a maximum of 2 additional passengers apart from the driver are allowed. Pillion riders on 2-wheelers are prohibited only in the Red zones while they are allowed in the remaining zones. Any form of public transport is not allowed in the Red zones. In Orange and Green Zones, however, taxis and cab aggregators have been allowed with the same seating conditions as the Red Zones. In Green zones, buses too have been allowed to run with a 50 per cent seating capacity and bus depots can operate with up to 50 per cent capacity.

Also read: Coronavirus Lockdown: NHAI Resumes Toll Collection, Increases Fee

The movement for non-essential activities in all the zones however is allowed only from 7am to 7pm everyday and a curfew pass in essential for the remaining times. It has been mentioned in the order that social distancing has to be strictly adhered to at all times. It has also been made clear that those aged above 65 years of age, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age cannot step out at all times.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.