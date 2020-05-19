Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Ola, Uber Restart Operations In More Cities

The nationwide lockdown owing to the Coronavirus pandemic is now in its fourth phase and this time around the government has announced several relaxations with respect to movement of vehicles for non-essential services. Taking a cue cab aggregators Ola and Uber both of whom in the third phase of lockdown had begun operations in many Orange and Green zone areas have now expanded their services to more towns and cities in the country. However, despite the government go-ahead Ola has said that its vehicles will still not operate to and from Red zone areas.

Ola operations have restarted in over 160 cities in Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (except Chennai), Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Assam. Both three and four-wheelers are a part of resumption of operations . New cities where Uber cabs and autos have restarted are Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Delhi, Faridabad, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mysore, Patiala, Sonipat and Tiruchirapalli.

Unlike Ola, Uber has given the option of switching it on the AC. Both companies say services are being offered with the highest levels of safety precautions. This includes compulsory mask usage for driver-partners and passengers, complete sanitisation of cars post-trips and adhering to social distancing norms by limiting to two passengers per ride.

While Ola says the AC will be switched off and windows will be kept open during all rides, Uber has given the option of switching it on. Customers will need to load and unload luggage themselves and have also been encouraged to make cashless payments for the rides. Both Ola and Uber are giving the drivers and customers the option of cancelling a ride if the other is not following proper hygiene to ensure their own safety as well that of subsequent users.

