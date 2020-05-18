New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Suzuki Motorcycle India Restarts Operations At Gurugram Facility

Suzuki Motorcycle India begins operations once again at the Gurugram plant after a break of 55 days as it aims to meet the demand for BS6 vehicles.

| Updated:
0  Views
Suzuki Motorcycle India's Gurugram plant has an annual production capacity of 540,000 units

Highlights

  • Suzuki has resumed operations following directives from local authorities
  • The plant will maintain social distancing norms & masks mandatory
  • Suzuki India produces all its two-wheelers at the Gurugram plant

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced that it's resuming production at its manufacturing facility in Gurugram, Haryana at the start of Lockdown 4.0. The two-wheeler maker has re-started operations after receiving permission from the local authorities, while maintaining the safety norms and social distancing guidelines directed by the central government. Suzuki India had suspended production on March 23, 2020, after the auto industry took a collective step to temporarily close facilities owing to the rampant spread of the Coronavirus. The plant begins operations once again after 55 days.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Suzuki Motorcycle India Temporarily Suspends Manufacturing At Its Haryana Plant

The commencement of operations will help Suzuki meet the demand for its BS6 products

In a statement, Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, "At the onset, SMIPL will resume operation with limited workforce and will gradually shift to full production cycle as per the Government's directive. We have implemented detailed operating guidelines with emphasis on social distancing to ensure maximum precautions are taken by all our employees. In order to overcome the challenges faced due to the ongoing situation, we also believe that it is necessary that we all stay together in high spirits by continuing to motivate each other"

Suzuki Motorcycle India says that it has charted detailed guidelines for its employees that include social distancing, wearing of masks, periodic sanitisation, and avoiding movement in large groups. The company has also installed a disinfectant chamber for individuals to pass through everyday in order to prevent any infection.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Restarts Operations At Guguram Plant

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki India has also commenced operations at the Gurugram facility from today. This is the company's second plant to restart operations after the Manesar facility was opened up last week.

